Unseen CCTV Footage of Kurnool Bus Tragedy Reveals the Moments That Triggered the Disaster

Shocking visuals have emerged from the day of the Kurnool bus accident, shedding new light on the sequence of events leading up to the tragedy. CCTV footage from the Vemuri Travels bus shows a bike accident that occurred shortly before the bus went up in flames, claiming the lives of 19 people.

In the video, a man identified as Shiva is seen lying motionless on the roadside, apparently already dead. Standing beside him is his friend Swami, who appears to be in a state of shock. Their bike had fallen in the middle of the road, becoming a major obstruction.

Several vehicles passing by noticed the bike and carefully slowed down to avoid it. However, the Vemuri Travels bus, moving at high speed, failed to spot the fallen bike in time. The bus collided with it, leading to the horrific accident that resulted in the bus catching fire and causing the death of 19 passengers who were trapped inside.

The footage has raised serious concerns about overspeeding and the lack of caution displayed by the bus driver moments before the collision.