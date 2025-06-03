Karnataka High Court Takes Serious Note of Kamal Haasan’s Controversial Remarks

The Karnataka High Court has raised serious questions regarding actor Kamal Haasan’s recent statement claiming that the Kannada language originated from Tamil. The court asked Kamal Haasan, “Are you a historian? On what basis did you make such remarks?” This has sparked strong reactions among Kannada language enthusiasts and the general public in Karnataka.

Petition Filed Seeking Ban on Kamal Haasan’s Upcoming Film

Following the controversy, several Karnataka residents filed a petition in the High Court seeking a ban on Kamal Haasan’s soon-to-be-released movie ‘Tag Life’ in the state. The petitioners expressed their dissatisfaction with Kamal Haasan’s statement and urged the court to take strict action.

Karnataka High Court Calls for Apology to Defuse Tension

During the hearing, the High Court observed the importance of clarity regarding the actor’s comments and asked on what evidence Kamal Haasan based his claims about the Kannada language. The court suggested that a formal apology from Kamal Haasan might help settle the issue peacefully.

Strong Reactions from Kannada Language Supporters

The actor’s remarks have deeply upset Kannada language supporters who approached the court for intervention. They argued that the comment undermines the cultural pride of Karnataka and misrepresents the rich history of the Kannada language.