C-Section Controversy Erupts: Gauahar Khan vs. Suniel Shetty — Who’s Right?

Mumbai: Actress Gauahar Khan has taken a strong stand against the misinformation surrounding Caesarean (C-section) deliveries, following a remark made by veteran actor Suniel Shetty. In a candid monologue during the first episode of her digital series “MaaaNoranjan”, the new mom addressed what she called a “harmful and ignorant stereotype.”

Gauahar’s comments were in response to Shetty’s recent interview, where he praised his daughter Athiya Shetty for opting for a natural birth and referred to C-section as “a comfort everyone wants.” The statement sparked backlash on social media for downplaying the medical and emotional complexities behind Caesarean deliveries.

“There was something said by a big personality recently that C-section was an easier option. I mean, what? I want to scream on top of my voice and ask, ‘How can you say that?’” said a visibly upset Gauahar Khan.

“C-Section Is Not the Easier Option,” Says Gauahar

The Ishaqzaade actress highlighted how misleading and damaging such perceptions can be, especially coming from individuals who haven’t experienced childbirth.

“There are so many myths related to C-section, one of them being that it is an easier option. And for a male celebrity to say that — who didn’t go through a pregnancy — it’s unacceptable,” she added.

Gauahar stressed that delivery choices are often not in the mother’s hands and should never be used as a metric to judge her strength or motherhood.

“Let’s End This Obsession With Delivery Type”

She also addressed the unnecessary curiosity about her own delivery method:

“People keep asking me whether I had a normal delivery or a C-section. Why is that such a big topic? Both are equally tough, both bring the same joy of motherhood,” she said.

Clearing the air, she confirmed, “I had a C-section when I gave birth to Zehaan.”

Suniel Shetty Issues Apology Amid Backlash

Following the controversy, Suniel Shetty has issued an apology and clarified that his statements were misconstrued. He expressed regret over his wording and emphasized he did not intend to demean women who undergo C-sections.