Google Pixel 10 Series May Launch Early: Exclusive Event, Specs, Price & More

New Delhi: Great news for Google Pixel fans — the highly anticipated Google Pixel 10 series is expected to launch earlier than usual, possibly ahead of the official Android 16 release. Reports suggest Google is planning an exclusive pre-release event for select fans, indicating a late June or early July 2025 launch window.

Pixel 10 Pre-Launch Event: ‘Pixel Penthouse’ on June 27

According to Android Authority, Google has begun sending out surprise invites to its Pixel Superfans for a special 90-minute preview event titled “Pixel Penthouse” in London on June 27, 2025. The event will give 25 lucky users an exclusive first look at the Pixel 10 series devices and features.

Interested fans can enter by answering a few simple questions, and winners will be announced on June 11, 2025.

Google Pixel 10 Launch Timeline

Reports speculate that Google Pixel 10 could launch:

In late June or early July 2025

Before the official release of Android 16

Ahead of Samsung’s Unpacked event and the iPhone 17 launch, potentially to grab early attention

Google Pixel 10 Series Variants (Expected)

Google is expected to release multiple variants under the Pixel 10 lineup:

Pixel 10

Pixel 10 Pro

Pixel 10 Pro XL

Pixel 10 Pro Fold (foldable model)

Google Pixel 10 Specifications (Expected)

The Pixel 10 is rumored to bring significant upgrades over its predecessor, including:

Processor : Google Tensor G5 chip

: Google Tensor G5 chip RAM : Up to 12GB

: Up to Operating System : Android 16 (out-of-the-box)

: (out-of-the-box) AI Features : Smart video editing in Google Photos , AI-based image enhancements, and sketching tools

: Smart video editing in , AI-based image enhancements, and sketching tools Camera: 64MP triple rear camera setup with periscope telephoto lens

Google Pixel 10 Design (Expected)

While retaining the signature Pixel design language, the Pixel 10 is likely to:

Maintain similar button layout and form factor as Pixel 9

and as Pixel 9 Introduce a new triple rear camera module

Feature bold new color options , including: Obsidian (Black) Iris (Purple) Blue Limoncello (Yellow)

, including:

Google Pixel 10 Price in India (Expected)

The expected pricing in the Indian market is: