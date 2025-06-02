10 Years of Telangana, But Youth Still Jobless: Kishan Reddy Targets KCR’s Rule

Hyderabad: Union Minister for Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy stated that the aspirations of the people of Telangana remain unfulfilled, even after a decade of the state’s formation. Speaking at the Telangana Formation Day celebrations at the BJP state office in Hyderabad on Monday, Reddy highlighted the state’s growing debt burden and alleged misgovernance.

Telangana Formed With Surplus, Now Drowning in Debt: Reddy

Reddy, who is also the Telangana BJP President, said the state was formed with a surplus budget, but now suffers under a debt of ₹10 lakh crore. He blamed corruption in irrigation projects and misallocation of funds for the financial decline.

“The youth dreamed of jobs after Telangana was formed. But only KCR’s family got jobs, not the people,” said Kishan Reddy, taking a dig at the BRS government led by former CM K. Chandrashekar Rao.

BJP Played Key Role in Telangana Movement

Reddy emphasized the non-violent nature of the Telangana movement and stated that the BJP was the first national party to support the creation of the new state. He paid tribute to the martyrs of the Telangana movement, stating that the BJP takes full responsibility to fulfill their dreams.

Criticism of BRS: ‘Bangaru Telangana’ Became ‘Bangaru Family’

In sharp criticism of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), Reddy said:

“Telangana was supposed to become Bangaru Telangana (Golden Telangana), but only KCR’s family became golden.”

He accused the previous government of failing to deliver justice in the sectors of water, funds, and employment, and said that political change is necessary to bring true development to the state.

Bandi Sanjay, Other BJP Leaders Mark Telangana Formation Day

Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar also hoisted the national flag at his office in Karimnagar and paid tributes to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. He emphasized the sacrifices made by martyrs and acknowledged the role of BJP leaders like Sushma Swaraj in realizing the dream of Telangana.

Bandi Sanjay called Telangana the result of a 60-year-old struggle and reaffirmed BJP’s commitment to achieving the original aspirations behind the formation of the state.

Reddy’s Message on X (Twitter)

Kishan Reddy also posted on ‘X’ (formerly Twitter), stating: