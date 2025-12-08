High Drama at Kukatpally Y Junction, Kavitha’s Telangana Jagruthi Workers Chase and Surround Traffic CI After Parking Dispute

Munsif News 24×7 reports that a tense situation unfolded at Kukatpally Y Junction after Telangana Jagruthi President Kalvakuntla Kavitha offered floral tributes at the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar statue during the Jagruthi Janambata program.

Shortly after the event, an argument broke out between Jagruthi workers and the Traffic CI, leading to high drama in the area.

Jagruthi Workers Clash with Traffic CI Over Parking Issue

According to initial information, the dispute began when traffic police raised objections regarding the parking arrangements of Jagruthi workers’ vehicles near the junction.

Key Points From the Incident

Jagruthi cadres claimed that the Traffic CI used inappropriate language while addressing them.

The argument intensified as more workers gathered at the spot.

In response, Jagruthi workers surrounded the Balanagar Traffic CI , demanding an explanation for his behavior.

Traffic flow in the Kukatpally Y Junction area slowed temporarily due to the crowd.

Eyewitnesses reported that the exchange quickly escalated, forcing additional police staff to intervene and calm the situation.

Aftermath and Public Reaction

The argument created a brief moment of chaos at Kukatpally Y Junction, an already busy traffic point in Hyderabad. Commuters expressed frustration over the sudden disruption, while Jagruthi workers insisted that they were only seeking respectful treatment from the authorities.

Officials are yet to release a formal statement regarding the allegations made by the workers.

The incident at Kukatpally Y Junction, where Jagruthi workers confronted the Balanagar Traffic CI shortly after Kalvakuntla Kavitha’s tribute at the Ambedkar statue, has sparked discussions about crowd management, parking regulation, and police conduct during public programs.

Munsif News 24×7 will continue to follow updates related to this Kukatpally Jagruthi Janambata controversy.