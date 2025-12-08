Telangana Shocker, Mad Dog Goes on Rampage, 36 People Injured

Munsif News 24×7 reports a frightening incident from Amangal town in Rangareddy district, where a mad dog went on a violent rampage, attacking anyone who appeared on the road. The sudden attack created panic among locals, leading to chaos across several streets.

According to eyewitnesses, the dog bit 36 people, including pedestrians, workers, and passersby, before residents managed to stop it.

How the Incident Unfolded

People in Amangal described how the mad dog moved through the town, randomly attacking those it encountered.

Key Details from the Ground

The dog bit 36 individuals in different parts of the town.

in different parts of the town. Victims included men, women, and daily commuters.

Locals, angered and terrified by the continuous attacks, eventually killed the dog to prevent further harm.

to prevent further harm. The injured were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Doctors confirmed that all 36 people received immediate medical attention, and preventive care is being provided as part of anti-rabies treatment.

Also Read: Hyderabad Shocker, Rowdy-Sheeter Shot Dead in Broad Daylight in Rachakonda

Local Residents in Panic After the Attack

Witnesses said the attack caused severe fear in the area, with people running indoors and alerting neighbors to stay off the streets. The sudden and aggressive behavior of the dog left the community deeply disturbed.

Authorities are advising residents to remain alert and report any unusual animal activity, especially in areas where stray dogs are often seen.

Officials Respond, Doctors Assure Treatment

Medical teams in Amangal stated that they have treated all 36 victims of the dog bite. Doctors assured that proper vaccination and follow-up care are being administered to ensure the safety of the injured.

Local officials are also considering steps to prevent similar incidents in the future, including checking stray dog populations and raising awareness about animal behavior and safety.

The mad dog rampage in Amangal, Telangana, which left 36 people injured, has raised serious safety concerns among residents. As authorities monitor the situation, Munsif News 24×7 will continue to bring the latest updates on community safety and health advisories related to the incident.