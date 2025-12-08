Hyderabad Shocker, Rowdy-Sheeter Shot Dead in Broad Daylight in Rachakonda

In an updated investigation accessed by Munsif News 24×7, police have confirmed that realtor Venkat Ratnam, who was brutally murdered near Saket Colony, Foster Billabong School, had a rowdy-sheet registered against him in Dhoolpet. He was also previously an accused in a double-murder case, adding a new angle to the sensational crime reported under Jawahar Nagar Police Station limits.

These revelations have intensified the probe, with police now strongly suspecting that his long-standing rivals may have orchestrated the attack.

How the Murder Unfolded

Venkat Ratnam was travelling on his bike when the killers struck:

Unknown assailants on another bike followed him closely.

The attackers used a hunting knife and a revolver , shooting and stabbing him multiple times.

and a , shooting and stabbing him multiple times. The murder was executed in the middle of the road , indicating careful planning.

, indicating careful planning. Locals immediately informed the police after witnessing the horrifying incident.

Responding promptly, police reached the spot and recovered one bullet from the crime site.

Rowdy-Sheet and Criminal History Come to Light

During the investigation, officers discovered:

A rowdy-sheet was open against Venkat Ratnam in Dhoolpet , marking him as a known history-sheeter.

, marking him as a known history-sheeter. He was earlier accused in a double-murder case , though further details are still being reviewed.

, though further details are still being reviewed. Police believe these criminal links may be directly connected to the motive behind his murder.

Officials now suspect that rival groups or individuals involved in old disputes might have plotted the killing.

Police Investigation Intensifies

Jawahar Nagar Police have expanded the scope of the inquiry. Key steps include:

Scrutinising Venkat Ratnam’s old rivalries tied to his Dhoolpet rowdy-sheet

Re-examining the earlier double-murder case records

Collecting CCTV footage from Saket Colony and surrounding routes

Verifying financial, business, and personal disputes

Tracking the bike used by the assailants

Police officials stated that the murder was “highly brutal, pre-planned, and possibly revenge driven.”

Public Concern Grows in Rachakonda

The combination of a broad-daylight murder, a rowdy-sheeter background, and previous double-murder links has created deep concern among residents of Saket Colony and Jawahar Nagar. Many fear the possibility of escalating gang rivalries in the region.

As investigators explore every angle—particularly the Dhoolpet rowdy-sheet and Venkat Ratnam’s past double-murder case involvement—the mystery behind the Rachakonda murder continues to deepen. Munsif News 24×7 will keep updating readers as police track down the assailants and uncover the motive behind this shocking crime.