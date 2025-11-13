High-Stakes Jubilee Hills Bypoll: Congress Confident, BRS Nervous as Counting Nears

Hyderabad: As counting for the Jubilee Hills by-election nears, suspense builds with the fate sealed in EVMs. Both the ruling Congress and BRS parties exude confidence of victory. Congress views the election as a key test for Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s leadership, while the opposition BRS, citing ‘anti-government sentiment’, hopes to bounce back after a string of losses.

For the ruling party, a win would consolidate Revanth’s grip on both the government and the party, while a loss could fuel internal dissent. Exit polls, however, indicate a Congress edge, triggering unease in BRS ranks. The BJP, contesting from Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy’s parliamentary segment, is expected to finish third but claims it will give a ‘tough fight’. The outcome, observers say, could shape Telangana’s political direction ahead of the GHMC and local body polls.

The BRS party had lost in the Lok Sabha elections and the Cantonment assembly bypoll after the last assembly elections. Now, if the results expected by the BRS do not come in the Jubilee Hills too, the party cadre will be in trouble even more. In the upcoming GHMC elections, local body elections, and if by-elections are held in the constituencies of turncoat MLAs, the Jubilee Hills result is expected to have an impact in those elections. However, with several exit polls predicting in favor of the Congress party, there is a sense of panic in the BRS party.