Hina Khan Opens Up About Challenges After Major Surgery

Television actress Hina Khan has bravely opened up about the emotional and physical challenges she’s facing after undergoing a major surgery. Known for her roles in popular TV shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Hina has been on a tough recovery journey, which she shared with her fans on Instagram.

In her latest post, Hina revealed the struggles she’s enduring while recovering from surgery, both physically and emotionally. The actress shared a series of photos from her gym sessions and captioned them with heartfelt words of perseverance. “Level up Hon..One Day At A Time..It’s so so hard to keep going, especially after a major major surgery.. But we ain’t giving up coz she’s a hustler. It’s a lot of hard work, Dua Please #ScarredNotScared #DaddysStrongGirl #AWindowToMyJourney #BeKind #SpreadLove #Gratitude,” she wrote.

Hina Khan Reflects on Radiation Burns and Recovery Journey

In a previous post, Hina also flaunted her radiation burns from cancer treatment, sharing a powerful message of hope and resilience. She captioned the post, “Radiated skin scars…Also called Radiation burns…It’s ok, the marks will likely fade away over time and we will get through this…There are thousands of beautiful things waiting for you my girls…Belief, strength, faith, kindness and gratitude #OneDayAtATime #ScarredNotScared.”

On February 25, Hina Khan gave an update on her health at an event, revealing that her chemotherapy and surgery are now behind her. “My chemo and surgery are also over. I am on another treatment right now. I am taking my immunotherapy. Everything is going fine,” she said.

Hina Khan’s Cancer Journey and Ongoing Support

Hina Khan first publicly shared her cancer diagnosis in June 2024 through an Instagram post, expressing her determination to fight the illness head-on. Since then, she has been receiving immense support from her fans and followers as she continues her recovery process.

However, in recent weeks, Hina Khan has found herself in the headlines due to accusations from actress and cancer survivor Rozlyn Khan, who claims that Hina exaggerated the severity of her cancer diagnosis. Rozlyn posted alleged medical reports on Instagram, accusing Hina of lying about her condition.

Despite the controversy, Hina Khan remains focused on her health and recovery, inspiring many with her strength and positive attitude through this challenging phase.