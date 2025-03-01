Zelensky Cancels Public Events After Tense White House Showdown

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has canceled multiple scheduled events during his visit to Washington D.C. after a tense and highly publicized exchange with US President Donald Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance at the White House on Friday.

The meeting, which erupted into a shouting match, led to the cancellation of Zelensky’s planned speech at the Hudson Institute, a leading think tank in Washington. There were calls from some of Zelensky’s supporters among American lawmakers and experts to use the event as an opportunity to apologize for the heated Oval Office confrontation and work towards mending relations.

Additionally, Zelensky canceled an event at Ukraine House, which was also part of his itinerary. However, his interview with Fox News host Brett Baier still appears to be on schedule, as of now.

Tensions Erupt in the Oval Office Between Trump and Zelensky

The tensions between the two leaders came to a head during their Oval Office meeting, with Trump accusing Zelensky of not being sufficiently thankful or respectful of the US’s support. Trump also told Zelensky that he “held no cards” in the ongoing peace negotiations with Russia.

Fox News reported that Zelensky was “kicked out” of the White House shortly after the confrontation, citing unnamed officials. A joint news conference, originally scheduled for both leaders, was also abruptly canceled, along with a lunch that was planned for the Ukrainian delegation.

Support for Trump and Vice President Vance from Republicans

Following the fallout, many Republicans came out in support of Trump and Vice President Vance. US Senator Marco Rubio praised the President for his actions, writing on X, “Thank you @POTUS for standing up for America in a way that no President has ever had the courage to do before. America is with you!”

Also Read: Hostility Between Trump and Zelensky Dates Back to 2019 Impeachment Controversy



Senator Lindsey Graham, a staunch supporter of Ukraine’s efforts, also expressed his pride in Trump and Vance. “I have never been more proud of the President. I was very proud of J.D. Vance standing up for our country,” he said. However, Graham added, “When I saw in the Oval Office, it was disrespectful, and I don’t know if we can ever do business with Zelensky again. I don’t think most Americans saw a guy that they would not want to go into business with the way he handled the meeting.”

The Fallout and Future of US-Ukraine Relations

The cancelation of Zelensky’s public events and the fallout from the tense White House exchange have raised questions about the future of US-Ukraine relations. While Zelensky remains committed to his country’s fight against Russia, the heated exchange with US leaders underscores the deepening divisions over the nature of the conflict and Ukraine’s relationship with its key allies.

As tensions continue to escalate, the path forward for Ukraine and its relationship with the United States remains uncertain.