Hostility Between Trump and Zelensky Dates Back to 2019 Impeachment Controversy

The fiery confrontation between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the Oval Office recently didn’t come out of nowhere. Hostility between the two leaders has been simmering since at least 2019, when Trump faced his first impeachment over a phone call with Zelensky.

Trump’s 2019 Phone Call: The Root of the Conflict

In July 2019, Trump made a controversial phone call to Zelensky, asking the Ukrainian leader to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, who was running for President in the 2020 election, and his son Hunter Biden. The call came just days after Trump had withheld $400 million in military aid to Ukraine. Though the aid was released later, Trump’s request for an investigation sparked accusations of abuse of power and attempts to involve foreign governments in US elections.

Trump’s allegations against Hunter Biden revolved around his role as a director at Burisma, a Ukrainian gas company, despite lacking relevant experience in the energy sector. Trump also accused Biden of pressuring Ukraine to fire a prosecutor investigating Burisma.

Impeachment and Zelensky’s Diplomatic Struggle

The phone call and subsequent investigation led to Trump’s impeachment by the House of Representatives, although he was acquitted by the Senate. Zelensky, caught in the middle of this political drama, was forced to navigate the delicate situation without taking sides. Trump was frustrated by Zelensky’s refusal to strongly deny that he had been pressured or that there was a quid pro quo involved.

Biden’s Presidency Deepens the Rift Between Trump and Zelensky

After Joe Biden became President in 2021, Zelensky forged a closer relationship with the new US leader, who provided significant aid to Ukraine and imposed economic sanctions on Russia. This created further tension between Zelensky and Trump, who began to question Ukraine’s ability to sustain its resistance against Russia, despite US support.

Republicans, who had largely supported Ukraine’s fight against Russia in the early days, found themselves divided. Trump’s outspoken criticisms of Ukraine’s role in the conflict further exacerbated the divide within the GOP.

Trump’s Outreach to Putin and Zelensky’s Reaction

The rift between Trump and Zelensky deepened as Trump reached out directly to Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss a potential resolution to the war in Ukraine. Zelensky, meanwhile, accused Trump of “living in a world of disinformation,” a subtle criticism of Trump’s remarks about Ukraine starting the war with Russia.

Also Read: Putin Allies Celebrate Heated Trump-Zelensky Confrontation at the White House



In response, Trump labeled Zelensky a “dictator,” signaling the breakdown in trust between the two leaders. This ongoing animosity came to a head when the US, alongside Russia, voted against a UN General Assembly resolution proposed by Ukraine to condemn Russia’s invasion.

Zelensky’s Opposition to US-Russia Peace Talks

The situation escalated further when US and Russian diplomats met in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, to discuss an end to the war in Ukraine, with Ukraine excluded from the discussions. Zelensky strongly objected to the idea of a peace agreement without Ukraine’s involvement, which only intensified Trump’s anger. Meanwhile, European leaders like France’s President Emmanuel Macron and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer attempted to mediate the dispute, but with limited success.

Trust Issues at the Heart of the Trump-Zelensky Conflict

At the core of the confrontation between Trump and Zelensky is trust—both between them and with Russia’s President Vladimir Putin. While Zelensky has consistently expressed deep mistrust of Putin, fearing that Russia would renege on any peace agreement, Trump has repeatedly expressed a willingness to trust Putin, albeit with caution.

In a recent interview, Trump remarked, “You know, look, it’s, trust and verify, let’s call it that.” However, this approach has done little to bridge the deep trust gap between Trump, Zelensky, and the global community.

As tensions continue to rise, the relationship between the US, Ukraine, and Russia remains fraught with challenges, and the lack of trust between key figures is unlikely to resolve the ongoing conflict anytime soon.