Russian state media and allies of President Vladimir Putin have praised US President Donald Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance after their heated exchange with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during a White House meeting on Friday. The confrontation comes amid rising tensions between the US and Ukraine, particularly over Trump’s attempts to broker a ceasefire in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Trump Accuses Zelensky of Disrespect

During the meeting, Trump criticized Zelensky for being “disrespectful” and warned him, “You have no right to dictate what we should feel. You are gambling with World War III.” Trump told Zelensky that he had empowered him to negotiate but urged him to either reach a deal or risk losing US support. “You don’t have the cards,” Trump said.

The tense encounter quickly sparked a reaction, with American observers expressing anger. Meanwhile, Russian state media and Putin’s supporters celebrated the confrontation.

Russian Officials Praise Trump’s ‘Strong Slap on the Wrist’ to Zelensky

Dmitry Medvedev, deputy head of Russia’s Security Council and former Russian President, took to Telegram to commend Trump for confronting Zelensky. Medvedev described the meeting as a “strong slap on the wrist” for the Ukrainian leader, accusing Zelensky of playing with the threat of World War III.

Also Read: UN Chief Guterres to Visit Bangladesh, Meet Yunus, and Join Iftar with Rohingya Refugees



“For the first time, Trump told the cocaine clown the truth to his face,” Medvedev wrote, referring to Zelensky. He added that the US should halt military aid to Ukraine, calling it part of a “Nazi machine.”

Russian State Media Reacts to Trump-Zelensky Clash

Russian state media outlet RT covered the confrontation, writing, “Zelensky sits with hands between legs as US President and VP hammer him.” The outlet characterized the meeting as a public dressing down of Zelensky by Trump and Vice President Vance.

Maria Zakharova, the spokesperson for Russia’s Foreign Ministry, claimed that Trump and Vance showed remarkable restraint, noting it was a “miracle” they didn’t physically confront Zelensky.

Hungary’s Viktor Orban Supports Trump’s Stance on Peace

While European leaders continue to rally behind Zelensky, Hungary’s Russia-friendly Prime Minister Viktor Orban praised Trump’s stance. Orban expressed support for Trump, saying the US President was “bravely for peace,” despite opposition. “Strong men make peace, weak men make war,” Orban wrote on social media.

Zelensky Accused of Provoking Civilian Deaths

Yevgeny Primakov, head of Russia’s Agency for International Humanitarian Cooperation, suggested that Zelensky and his associates may be using provocations to escalate the conflict, potentially leading to more civilian casualties. “Zelensky and his associates are interested in provocations leading to mass deaths of peaceful civilians,” Primakov said in a Telegram post.

Kremlin Calls for Dialogue with the US

Despite the heated exchange, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasized that Russia seeks dialogue with the US based on mutual respect. “We want to build dialogue not only with the US but with all countries from a position of mutual respect and mutual benefit,” Peskov said.

Trump-Zelensky Meeting Ends in Tension

The meeting between Trump and Zelensky, which was intended to be a high-profile diplomatic event, deteriorated into a shouting match. Trump scolded Zelensky for his perceived lack of gratitude for US support, while Vice President J.D. Vance also criticized Zelensky for failing to acknowledge the assistance Ukraine had received. The scheduled news conference after the meeting was abruptly canceled, with Trump posting a statement on Truth Social, rebuking Zelensky for his disrespect and lack of readiness for peace.

The confrontation has now become a point of celebration for Russian officials and a sign of growing division between the US and Ukraine.