UN Chief Guterres to Visit Bangladesh, Meet Yunus, and Join Iftar with Rohingya Refugees

United Nations: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is set to visit Bangladesh next month, where he will participate in an Iftar with Rohingya refugees in Cox’s Bazar, according to UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric.

During his visit from March 13 to 16, Guterres will also travel to Dhaka, where he is expected to meet with Muhammed Yunus, head of the interim administration.

Guterres’ Ramadan Solidarity Visit

The UN chief has made it a tradition to visit a Muslim community facing hardships during Ramadan as a show of solidarity. This year, he has chosen to visit Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh.

“He will also meet with Bangladeshi communities who have generously hosted refugees from Myanmar,” Dujarric stated.

Strong Support for Rohingya Refugees

Guterres has long been an advocate for the Rohingya crisis, having dealt directly with the issue during his tenure as the UN High Commissioner for Refugees.

“Bangladesh is hosting over a million Rohingya refugees who have fled Myanmar,” Dujarric highlighted, noting that some of the world’s largest refugee communities are in developing nations that continue to offer shelter despite economic struggles.

Rohingya Crisis: A Humanitarian Concern

Rohingya refugees have been fleeing to Bangladesh since August 2017, following a brutal military crackdown by Myanmar forces. The offensive was in retaliation for attacks carried out by the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) on police and civilians.

Also Read: Trump Declines to Apologize to Zelensky After Calling Him a ‘Dictator’

The United Nations has described the Rohingya as “the most persecuted minority in the world.”

Guterres’ Message on Ramadan

In his message, Guterres reaffirmed his commitment to standing in solidarity with Muslim communities around the world.

“Every Ramadan, I undertake a solidarity visit and fast with a Muslim community around the globe. These missions remind the world of the true face of Islam,” he said.

The UN Chief’s visit is expected to further highlight the ongoing humanitarian crisis and the need for continued global support for Rohingya refugees.

Stay tuned for more updates on Guterres’ visit to Bangladesh.