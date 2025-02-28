Trump Declines to Apologize to Zelensky After Calling Him a ‘Dictator’

Washington: US President Donald Trump has refused to apologize to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky after referring to him as a “dictator” last week. During a joint news conference with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Trump emphasized that while he respects Zelensky and Ukraine for their bravery in the ongoing conflict, he did not retract his previous comments.

“I have a lot of respect for him [Zelensky], and we’ve given him a lot of equipment and money, but they have fought very bravely. No matter how you look at it, they have really fought,” Trump said, while also hinting at a positive meeting with Zelensky at the White House on Friday.

Trump and Zelensky’s Strained Relationship: A Back-and-Forth

The tension between the two leaders arose after Zelensky’s government rejected a proposal that would have granted the US rights to Ukraine’s valuable mineral deposits. Trump labeled Zelensky a “dictator without elections” due to the Ukrainian leader’s decision to postpone elections while martial law was in effect after Russia’s invasion.

When questioned about his earlier comments, Trump sarcastically replied, “Did I say that?” before quickly moving on from the topic. He acknowledged that his relationship with Zelensky had become “a little bit testy” but stressed that both leaders could still work together moving forward.

Also Read: Allahabad HC Orders Mosque Cleaning Amid Controversy: Will ASI Approve the Final Decision?

Peace Negotiations and Future of Ukraine’s Territorial Integrity

Trump’s remarks about Zelensky come as he continues to push for an end to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, even suggesting that Ukraine’s NATO membership “is not going to happen.” Trump expressed his intention to negotiate with both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Zelensky, emphasizing the need for peaceful negotiations to restore Ukraine’s lost territories, particularly along the “sea line.”

Zelensky is set to visit the White House on Friday to finalize an agreement between the two nations, which would grant the US access to Ukraine’s critical minerals supply. This partnership would likely enhance US interests in ensuring Ukraine’s security against further Russian threats.

Trump’s Ongoing Efforts to End the War in Ukraine

Throughout his campaign, Trump has emphasized his desire to end the war in Ukraine, even initiating talks with Putin earlier this month to start ceasefire negotiations. Trump also stated that he believes Putin will honor any commitments made during their discussions.

As Zelensky’s visit to Washington approaches, all eyes will be on how the two leaders navigate their strained relationship and finalize agreements that could shape the future of US-Ukraine relations and the ongoing war in Ukraine.