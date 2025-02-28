Allahabad High Court Directs Sambhal Mosque Cleanup Ahead of Ramzan; ASI Opposes Whitewashing, Masjid Committee to Challenge

Sambhal: The Allahabad High Court has ordered the cleaning of the Sambhal Mosque premises ahead of Ramzan, following a request from the Jama Masjid Committee. The mosque’s whitewashing request was previously rejected by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), citing the ongoing legal case regarding the site.

According to ASI Sambhal Advocate Vishnu Kumar Sharma, the Jama Masjid Committee had initially asked ASI for permission to whitewash the mosque, but the request was denied. ASI stated that since the case was sub judice, whitewashing could not be permitted. Following this rejection, the Masjid Committee approached the High Court, which formed a three-member investigating committee to oversee the mosque’s cleaning. The court ruled that cleaning could proceed, with further actions to be based on the ASI report.

Security Measures Increased in Sambhal Following Court’s Order

In response to the High Court’s directive, security in the Sambhal area, particularly around the Shahi Jama Masjid, has been tightened. Sambhal SP KK Bishnoi assured that peace is being maintained in the city, and additional police and Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) personnel have been deployed. “It is the duty of the police to fully implement the Court’s order on the ground, and we will do that,” Bishnoi added, mentioning that security would be heightened ahead of Friday prayers.

Also Read: Pentagon Imposes 30-Day Deadline to Remove Transgender Troops from US Military

The High Court’s ruling mandates a three-member committee to oversee the cleaning work and ensure that the mosque’s structural integrity is maintained. The panel will consist of ASI officials, a scientific expert, and a local administration representative. Sambhal ASP Shrish Chandra confirmed that extensive security arrangements, including the deployment of police forces, CCTV surveillance, and drones, have been put in place to monitor the situation.

Political Reactions and Efforts to Maintain Peace in Sambhal

Samajwadi Party (SP) spokesperson Ameeque Jamei expressed support for the cleaning activities, emphasizing the importance of maintaining peace in Sambhal. “During Diwali, houses across the country are cleaned and painted. Similarly, ahead of Ramzan, mosques are also cleaned and painted,” Jamei stated. He called on the ASI to focus on the issue at hand rather than getting involved in politics and reassured that peace would prevail in the city.

In the past, the Sambhal area witnessed tensions during the ASI’s examination of the Mughal-era mosque in November, which led to violence. The Uttar Pradesh police’s Special Investigation Team (SIT) filed a chargesheet in connection with the violence, which had caused concern in the region. However, authorities remain focused on ensuring a peaceful atmosphere during the ongoing proceedings.

Continued Efforts to Uphold Unity and Peace in Sambhal

With heightened security and a clear focus on the mosque’s cleaning activities, the city of Sambhal aims to maintain harmony ahead of the Ramzan festivities. The High Court’s intervention is seen as a step toward balancing legal concerns with religious traditions, and the implementation of the court’s orders is being closely monitored to prevent any disruptions.