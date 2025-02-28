Pentagon Imposes 30-Day Deadline to Remove Transgender Troops from US Military

Washington: The Pentagon has set a 30-day deadline for the identification and removal of transgender service members from the U.S. military, following an executive order issued by President Donald Trump last month. According to the new directive, military leaders have until March 26 to establish procedures for identifying service members diagnosed with or receiving treatment for gender dysphoria.

The directive calls for the removal of individuals with gender dysphoria from the armed forces, which may involve self-reporting or reports from fellow service members. Once identified, the military will have 30 days to begin the process of separating these individuals from service.

Background of the Trump Administration’s Transgender Military Ban

This new order builds upon an executive directive signed by President Trump early in his administration, which sought to ban transgender people from serving in the military. The policy, which has faced legal challenges, argues that transgender service members do not meet the medical and mental health standards required for military service.

Darin Selnick, the current Defense Undersecretary for Personnel, stated in the memo that individuals diagnosed with or exhibiting symptoms of gender dysphoria are incompatible with the military’s physical and mental health standards. He emphasized that the “lethality and integrity” of the armed forces cannot be compromised by the challenges faced by transgender personnel as they transition.

Impact of the Policy on Transgender Service Members

The directive has sparked significant controversy, with lawyers representing six transgender service members who are challenging the executive order in court. Legal advocates argue that the policy is discriminatory and undermines the dignity of transgender troops. Sarah Warbelow, Vice President for Legal Affairs at the Human Rights Campaign, voiced concerns that the new directive pressures transgender personnel to out themselves or face potential penalties.

Warbelow highlighted that the policy could create a difficult situation for transgender service members, forcing them to choose between their safety and complying with military orders. The new guidance also mandates that service members refer to transgender individuals by their identified gender, creating further challenges for those in the military.

Estimates and Concerns About Transgender Troops in the Military

U.S. officials have estimated that around 600 transgender service members in the Navy and between 300 to 500 in the Army could be identified through medical records. These estimates are based on records of personnel diagnosed with or undergoing treatment for gender dysphoria. While the number of transgender personnel represents a small fraction of the 2.1 million active-duty troops in the U.S. military, the issue has become a focal point for Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and the Trump administration.

As the deadline approaches, the Pentagon faces mounting legal and social pressure regarding the future of transgender service members in the military.