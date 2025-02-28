Gaza Ceasefire Talks Begin in Cairo with Israeli, Qatari, and US Delegations

Cairo: The Israeli and Qatari delegations have arrived in Cairo for crucial discussions regarding the ongoing Gaza ceasefire, with US representatives also involved in the talks. The negotiations, as confirmed by Egypt’s State Information Service (SIS), focus on the next stages of the truce deal that has been in place since January 19.

The SIS announced on Thursday that intensive discussions have begun to address the next phases of the ceasefire deal and ensure the implementation of previous agreements. The negotiators are also working to find ways to enhance the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, aimed at alleviating the suffering of its population and stabilizing the region further.

Hostage Exchange and Ceasefire Phase One Nears End

Earlier in the day, the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office confirmed that an Israeli delegation had been sent to Cairo to continue the discussions, though further details were not provided. The announcement came after the successful exchange of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners under the first phase of the truce, which concluded overnight between Wednesday and Thursday. This phase of the agreement, lasting 42 days, is set to expire this Saturday.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar remarked that the delegation’s goal was to explore whether common ground could be found to extend the ceasefire framework, particularly in exchange for the release of more hostages. Israel’s Energy Minister, Eli Cohen, also stressed that securing the release of the remaining 59 hostages held in Gaza was a priority for the Israeli government.

Hamas Ready for Second Phase Talks

Also Read: South Korea: Tens of Thousands Set to Rally for and Against Yoon’s Impeachment

Hamas has indicated its readiness to begin talks on the second phase of the ceasefire, which will focus on the release of the remaining hostages and the full withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza. According to a Hamas spokesperson, the only way to secure the release of the remaining hostages is through a commitment to continue the ceasefire agreement.

The Truce Agreement: A Glimmer of Hope Amid Ongoing Conflict

The ceasefire agreement, brokered by Qatar and Egypt with US support, marked a pause in the intense fighting between Israel and Hamas. As part of the initial phase, Israel secured the release of 33 hostages, while around 2,000 Palestinian prisoners were freed in exchange. In addition, Israeli troops withdrew from certain positions in Gaza, contributing to a temporary halt in violence.

However, the fate of the next phase remains uncertain, with both Israel and Hamas facing internal pressures regarding the truce. Israeli officials face public pressure to continue the ceasefire to free the remaining hostages, but factions within the government push for renewed military action to achieve their goal of eradicating Hamas.

Humanitarian Crisis and Rising Casualties in Gaza

As the ceasefire continues, the humanitarian situation in Gaza remains dire, with more than 48,000 Palestinians reported dead due to the Israeli assault. The war has left the coastal enclave in ruins, displacing a majority of its population multiple times.

The most recent exchange saw the release of 445 men, 24 women, and minors from Gaza, as well as 151 prisoners serving life sentences for deadly attacks on Israelis. The condition of some of the hostages, particularly those who appeared emaciated or murdered, has sparked anger in Israel and intensified calls for action to end the conflict.

The outcome of these negotiations in Cairo will be critical in determining the next steps in the fragile truce and whether lasting peace can be achieved in Gaza.