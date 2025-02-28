South Korea: Tens of Thousands Set to Rally for and Against Yoon’s Impeachment

Large-Scale Protests Expected in Seoul

Seoul: Tens of thousands of people are set to participate in large-scale rallies on Saturday, both supporting and opposing the impeachment of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, according to police reports. The nation remains deeply divided following Yoon’s failed attempt to impose martial law on December 3.

Authorities Prepare for Traffic and Crowd Control

Rallies are scheduled in central Seoul, including Gwanghwamun, Jongno, and Yeouido. The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency, along with the city government, has implemented measures for crowd and traffic management to ensure public safety.

Read Also: Atishi Writes to Speaker, Alleges Injustice to Opposition MLAs in Delhi Assembly

Constitutional Court Begins Deliberations on Yoon’s Impeachment

Political polarization has intensified as the Constitutional Court began deliberations on whether to remove Yoon from office or reinstate him. The impeachment hearings concluded earlier this week.

Pro-Impeachment Rallies and Marches

The progressive civic group Candlelight Action will hold a national “candlelight cultural festival” near Anguk Station at 2 p.m.

At 3:30 p.m., the main opposition Democratic Party and four other opposition parties will hold a rally at the same location, calling for Yoon’s impeachment. Protesters will then march together at 5 p.m.

Anti-Impeachment Demonstrations Led by Conservatives

Conservative activist pastor Jeon Kwang-hoon and his supporters will gather near Gwanghwamun at 1 p.m. to oppose Yoon’s impeachment. They plan to march toward the Constitutional Court.

Additionally, another conservative Christian group, Save Korea, will hold a prayer meeting near the road linking Yeouido to the Mapo Bridge, according to Yonhap News Agency.

Constitutional Court to Rule on Yoon’s Future in Mid-March

The South Korean Constitutional Court is expected to announce its decision on President Yoon’s impeachment around mid-March.

The court concluded the trial after 11 rounds, 73 days after the National Assembly voted to impeach Yoon over his short-lived martial law declaration.

Charges Against Yoon and His Defense

The impeachment motion accuses Yoon of violating the Constitution by declaring martial law without a national emergency and failing to follow due procedures, such as holding a Cabinet meeting or notifying Parliament.

However, Yoon has defended his decision, claiming it was a governance measure meant to warn the opposition against repeated impeachment attempts and budget cuts.

Possible Outcomes: Removal or Reinstatement

If Yoon, who was elected in May 2022 for a single five-year term, is formally removed from office, a snap election must be held within 60 days. If the impeachment is dismissed, Yoon will immediately resume his presidential duties.