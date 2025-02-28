Atishi Writes to Speaker, Alleges Injustice to Opposition MLAs in Delhi Assembly

New Delhi: Opposition Leader Criticizes Developments in Delhi Assembly

Leader of the Opposition Atishi has written to Speaker Vijender Gupta, strongly criticizing the recent events in the Delhi Assembly.

Allegations of Bias in Assembly Proceedings

In her letter, Atishi highlighted that during the Lieutenant Governor’s address on Tuesday, February 25, ruling party MLAs raised slogans of “Modi-Modi”, while opposition MLAs chanted “Jai Bhim” in honor of Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar.

She expressed her objection to the fact that no action was taken against the ruling party MLAs, whereas 21 opposition MLAs were suspended for three days solely for raising “Jai Bhim” slogans.

A Blow to Democratic Values

“I am writing this with great pain and anguish at this moment. The biggest strength of democracy is its fairness and equality. But whatever happened in the Delhi Assembly in the past few days is not only an injustice to the MLAs of the opposition but also a severe blow to democratic values,” Atishi stated in her letter.

Opposition MLAs Denied Entry for Protest

She further mentioned that when the suspended MLAs attempted to hold a peaceful protest in front of Mahatma Gandhi’s statue within the Assembly premises, they were stopped 200 meters from the Assembly gate and denied entry.

“This is an insult not only to the MLAs but also to the mandate given by the people,” she remarked.

Questioning the Speaker’s Actions

Atishi pointed out that when Speaker Vijender Gupta was the Leader of the Opposition, he was allowed to demonstrate in front of the Gandhi statue even when suspended. She questioned whether the recent actions violated constitutional and democratic traditions.

She further noted that in Parliament, suspended MPs are allowed to protest near the Gandhi statue. However, this is the first time in Delhi Assembly history that suspended MLAs were denied entry.

Call for Protection of Democratic Rights

Clarifying the rules, Atishi stated that there is no provision preventing suspended MLAs from entering the Assembly premises or visiting the statues of Mahatma Gandhi and Dr. Ambedkar.

She concluded by emphasizing that suppressing the opposition’s voice and preventing legislators from raising questions would threaten democracy.

Atishi urged the Speaker to uphold democratic values and ensure that no legislator is deprived of their constitutional rights. She also stressed the importance of protecting the Constitution given by Baba Saheb Ambedkar, which she described as the foundation of democracy.