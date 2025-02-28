Asia Cup 2025: T20 Tournament Likely in September, India-Pakistan Rivalry Heats Up

The highly anticipated 17th edition of the Asia Cup 2025 is likely to take place in September in the Twenty20 format at a neutral venue, despite India retaining the official hosting rights. According to a report from PTI, the tournament will serve as crucial preparation for teams ahead of the 2026 T20 World Cup.

Venue and Format

Although India holds the hosting rights for the tournament, the event is expected to be played in either the UAE or Sri Lanka, similar to previous editions when political and logistical challenges prevented certain teams from traveling to designated host countries. The decision to host the tournament in a neutral location ensures smooth participation of all teams and mitigates security concerns.

This edition of the Asia Cup will follow the T20 format, aligning with the trend of adapting the tournament format to upcoming ICC events. The last edition of the Asia Cup, held in 2023, was played in the ODI format ahead of the 50-over World Cup in India.

Teams and Participating Nations

Eight teams will compete in the tournament, including:

India

Pakistan

Sri Lanka

Bangladesh

Afghanistan

United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Oman

Hong Kong

The competition is expected to follow the traditional format, featuring group-stage matches followed by the knockout rounds, culminating in the highly anticipated final.

India vs Pakistan – The Ultimate Clash

One of the biggest highlights of the Asia Cup is the thrilling contest between arch-rivals India and Pakistan. The fixture garners massive global viewership and remains one of the most exciting encounters in international cricket. Depending on the draw and qualification scenarios, India and Pakistan could face each other up to three times during the tournament, including a potential final showdown.

Neutral Venue for India vs Pakistan Matches

Due to political tensions and security concerns, India and Pakistan have refrained from touring each other’s nations in recent ICC events. In the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy 2025, hosted by Pakistan, India has been playing its matches in Dubai instead of traveling to Pakistan. A similar arrangement is expected for the Asia Cup 2025, with India-Pakistan matches likely to be scheduled at a neutral venue.

India’s Dominance in Asia Cup History

India has been the most successful team in the history of the Asia Cup, securing eight titles across ODI and T20 formats. The Men in Blue have historically dominated the competition, making them strong contenders once again for the upcoming edition.

Key Takeaways: