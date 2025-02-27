India-Pakistan to Face Off Multiple Times in Asia Cup 2025: Key Details Revealed

The much-anticipated cricketing rivalry between India and Pakistan is set to continue in 2025, with the two teams potentially facing each other three times during the Asia Cup. The tournament, which will be played in T20 format, serves as a crucial preparatory event ahead of the 2026 T20 World Cup, scheduled to be held in India and Sri Lanka in February and March next year.

Asia Cup 2025: Hosting and Venue Details

Although India holds the official hosting rights for the 2025 Asia Cup, the tournament will take place in a neutral venue as per the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) policy. This decision aligns with the precedent set in 2018, when the competition was hosted by India but played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

According to Cricbuzz, the ACC is considering UAE and Bangladesh as potential host nations, though a final decision is yet to be made. The tournament has not been held on Indian soil since 1991 due to logistical and political considerations surrounding India-Pakistan matches.

Format and Schedule of Asia Cup 2025

The tournament is expected to take place between the second and fourth week of September 2025, featuring 19 matches. A total of eight teams will compete, including:

India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, UAE, Oman, and Hong Kong.

Nepal, who participated in the 2023 edition, failed to qualify after finishing fourth in the qualifiers.

The tournament format will follow a group stage structure:

Two groups of four teams each will compete.

will compete. The top two teams from each group will progress to the Super Four stage.

from each group will progress to the stage. Each team in the Super Four will play against every other team once.

The top two teams from the Super Four standings will meet in the final.

India-Pakistan Matches and Potential Historic Final

As per the grouping structure, India and Pakistan are set to be placed in the same group, ensuring at least one high-voltage clash. If both teams qualify for the Super Four and reach the final, they could face each other three times in the tournament.

Notably, despite playing in multiple Asia Cup editions since its inception in 1984, India and Pakistan have never faced each other in the final. The 2025 edition could mark a historic first if the two teams make it to the summit clash.

Background: India-Pakistan and Asia Cup Controversies

The 2023 Asia Cup was marred by controversy after India refused to travel to Pakistan. After prolonged negotiations, the tournament was played under a hybrid model, with Sri Lanka co-hosting the event. All of India’s matches, including the final, were played in Pallekele and Colombo.

With the ACC’s decision to continue hosting the India-Pakistan clashes in neutral venues, the 2025 edition is expected to avoid similar conflicts and ensure smooth execution of the tournament.

Cricket fans across the world now eagerly await the official venue announcement and the potential for multiple high-stakes India vs Pakistan encounters in what promises to be a thrilling Asia Cup 2025.