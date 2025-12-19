HM Amit Shah discusses constitution of a port security bureau for ships

New Delhi: Union Home Minister and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah, on Friday, led discussions on constitution of a dedicated body — Bureau of Port Security (BoPS) — for the security of vessels and port facilities.

During the meeting, Home Minister Shah emphasised the need to establish a robust port security framework across the country and directed that security measures should be implemented in a graded and risk-based manner, taking into account vulnerabilities, trade potential, location, and other relevant parameters.

The meeting was attended by the Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal and Union Civil Aviation Minister K. Ram Mohan Naidu.

Home Minister Shah noted that lessons learned from the maritime security framework would be replicated in the aviation security domain.

The BoPS is proposed to be constituted as a statutory body under the provisions of Section 13 of the newly promulgated Merchant Shipping Act, 2025, an official statement said.

The Bureau, headed by a Director General, would function under the aegis of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and would be responsible for regulatory and oversight functions relating to the security of ships and port facilities, it added.

The Bureau, modelled on the lines of the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), would be headed by an IPS officer.

During the transition period of one year, the Director General of Shipping would function as the BoPS Director General.

The BoPS would also ensure timely analysis, collection and exchange of security-related information, with a special focus on cyber security, including a dedicated division to safeguard port IT infrastructure from digital threats.

In order to strengthen port security infrastructure, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has been designated as a Recognised Security Organisation for port facilities with responsibility for undertaking security assessments and preparation of security plans for ports.

The CISF has also been mandated to train and build the capacities of Private Security Agencies (PSAs) engaged in port security.

The statement said that these agencies would be certified and appropriate regulatory measures will be introduced to ensure that only licensed PSAs operate in this sector.