Union Home Minister Amit Shah Vows to Intensify Crackdown on Drug Trafficking, 29 Convicted

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to eliminating drug trafficking, announcing that 29 drug traffickers have been convicted in 12 different cases across the country.

This marks a significant step in the Centre’s relentless efforts to curb the menace of narcotics and illegal drug trade.

Government’s Firm Stand Against Drug Trafficking

Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Amit Shah stated, “The Modi government is unsparing in punishing drug traffickers who drag our youth into the dark abyss of addiction for the greed of money. As a result of a foolproof investigation with a bottom-to-top and top-to-bottom strategy, 29 drug traffickers have been convicted by the court in 12 different cases across India.”

The Home Minister further emphasized that the Centre is fully committed to a drug-free India, stating, “We pledge to continue combating the drug menace with ruthless and meticulous investigations to build a drug-free Bharat.”

Escalated Efforts to Combat Drug Trafficking

The Indian government has significantly intensified its efforts to curb drug trafficking, working in tandem with state governments and law enforcement agencies to dismantle drug networks operating across the country. Several key actions and operations have been carried out:

1. Focus on Drug Cartels in Manipur

In a recent review meeting on the Manipur situation, Amit Shah highlighted the state’s ongoing drug problem and stressed the need for aggressive intervention. He declared that drug cartels operating in Manipur will be dismantled completely, ensuring a drug-free state.

2. High-Level Meeting on Narcotics Trade in Delhi

The Home Minister also chaired a high-level meeting in Delhi, attended by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Minister Ashish Sood. The discussion focused on strategic measures to combat drug trafficking in the national capital. Shah directed officials to launch an extensive crackdown on the narcotics trade, ensuring that those involved in drug-related crimes face strict legal consequences.

State Governments Strengthen Anti-Drug Initiatives

Several state governments have launched dedicated campaigns to dismantle drug networks and protect their communities from the dangers of substance abuse.

1. Punjab’s Statewide Crackdown on Drug Smugglers

In Punjab, a large-scale statewide anti-drug operation has resulted in:

290 drug smugglers arrested

Over 750 locations raided

232 FIRs (First Information Reports) registered

This operation is part of the Punjab government’s initiative to eliminate drug trafficking networks and prevent illegal substances from entering the state.

2. Himachal Pradesh Launches Special Anti-Drug Mission

The Himachal Pradesh government, under Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, has launched a six-month-long special mission to fight against drug-related crimes. Key measures include:

Formation of a Special Task Force (STF) to intensify the crackdown on drug peddlers.

to on drug peddlers. Strict law enforcement to dismantle drug supply chains.

to dismantle drug supply chains. Increased surveillance and monitoring in drug-prone areas.

The Growing Drug Menace in India and Its Impact

India has witnessed a surge in drug trafficking activities, with organized crime networks playing a significant role in the illegal drug trade. Heroin, methamphetamine, synthetic drugs, and cannabis are among the most trafficked substances. The increasing availability of these drugs has led to:

Rising addiction rates among youth.

among youth. Increased crime rates linked to drug abuse.

linked to drug abuse. Severe health hazards, including overdose-related deaths.

Future Actions and Government Strategy

The Indian government is implementing a multi-pronged approach to combat drug trafficking. Future strategies include: