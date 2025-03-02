PM Modi Extends Warm Wishes for Ramzan as the Holy Month Begins

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his heartfelt wishes to citizens on Sunday, marking the start of Ramzan, the sacred month of fasting observed by Muslims worldwide.

In a message shared on X, PM Modi expressed, “As the blessed month of Ramzan begins, may it bring peace and harmony in our society. This sacred month epitomises reflection, gratitude, and devotion, also reminding us of the values of compassion, kindness, and service. Ramzan Mubarak!”

Ramzan officially began in India on Sunday, marking the first day of fasting for Muslims across the country. The celebration also kicked off in various other nations following the sighting of the crescent moon.

On Friday, PM Modi attended the 25th edition of Jahan-e-Khusrau, where he extended his advance wishes for Ramzan and praised India’s Sufi tradition for its message of inclusivity and harmony.

Yogi Adityanath Also Wishes People on the Occasion of Ramzan

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also issued a statement to greet people on the holy occasion, emphasizing the virtues of fasting and service to humanity during Ramadan.

“During these sacred days, good deeds such as fasting, self-discipline, patience, and worship foster values of tolerance, simplicity, and mutual brotherhood,” CM Yogi stated.

Ramadan and Its Significance

Ramadan is a month dedicated to fasting from dawn until sunset, concluding with the celebration of Eid-ul-Fitr. On Saturday, Maulana Mufti Mukarram Ahmed, the Shahi Imam of Fatehpuri Mosque in Chandni Chowk, along with various religious organizations, announced that the holy month would begin on March 2, 2025.

The Islamic calendar determines the start and end of each month based on the sighting of the moon, which typically lasts for 30 days. Due to poor weather conditions on Saturday, the moon was not visible, and Sunday was designated as the first day of fasting.

Observances During Ramadan

Throughout the month of Ramadan, Muslims observe a fast from early morning until sunset and participate in special evening prayers known as Tarawih. These prayers continue throughout the month, with the entire Quran being recited. The fasting period concludes with the sighting of the Eid moon, marking the end of Ramadan and the start of the joyous Eid celebrations.