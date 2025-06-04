HMDA in Trouble: People Say They’re Being Forced to Pay Bribes for Land Approvals

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has come under fire amid allegations that outsourced staff are demanding bribes to process Layout Regularisation Scheme (LRS) applications. Several applicants have alleged that Junior Planning Personnel (JPPs) hired on an outsourcing basis are extorting money for basic approvals and inspections.

According to complaints from applicants, the JPPs are demanding Rs 2,000 for field inspections and an additional Rs 5,000 for final LRS approval. Those who refuse to pay are reportedly being threatened with indefinite delays in processing their applications.

Over 3.44 Lakh LRS Applications Still Pending

In an attempt to clear the pending 3.44 lakh LRS applications—particularly in villages that fall outside the limits of municipal corporations—the HMDA recently appointed around 50 JPPs through outsourcing. However, this initiative has now come under scrutiny due to corruption allegations.

Some insiders within the HMDA claim that the lack of salary payments for the past three months is a key reason behind the unauthorized collections. Outsourced personnel, left unpaid, are allegedly resorting to collecting “unofficial fees” from helpless applicants to make ends meet.

Applicants Demand Immediate Action and Transparency

Citizens and applicants have called on HMDA authorities to take strict action against the corrupt practices and to establish transparent procedures for land approvals. They also demand that official charges, if any, be clearly communicated to the public to prevent exploitation.

The issue has sparked widespread concern, as the LRS scheme was originally launched to help regularize plots and promote legal ownership in rural and peri-urban areas.