Govt to Sell Housing Board Properties Across Telangana, Targets ₹500–₹600 Crore

Hyderabad: In a major move to boost state revenue and fund welfare initiatives, the Revanth Reddy-led Telangana government has decided to auction Housing Board lands and unsold flats across multiple districts.

The expected revenue from these auctions is estimated to be between ₹500 and ₹600 crore, which will be allocated to the Indiramma Housing Scheme for the economically weaker sections.

The decision includes the auction of:

Open plots under Housing Board limits

Unsold flats in Rajiv Swagruha Apartments

Incomplete residential towers

Major Auctions Planned in Kukatpally, Mahbubnagar, and More

Authorities have already issued auction notifications for Housing Board plots in Kukatpally and Mahbubnagar. According to estimates, the auction of 18 prime plots in Kukatpally alone is expected to generate over ₹150 crore.

In the coming weeks, the government will release auction advertisements for additional locations, including:

Parigi (Vikarabad district)

Gachibowli and Raviryala (Rangareddy district)

Lakshmidevipally (Rangareddy district)

Gadwal district

Warangal district

Government Aims to Complete Auction Process by September

The Telangana State Housing Board has been directed to complete the auction process by August–September 2025, allowing the government to divert the revenue into housing development for the poor under the revived Indiramma scheme.

This move comes amid criticism that the state is relying on the sale of public lands to manage its finances, but officials maintain that it is a strategic step to utilize underused government properties for public welfare.