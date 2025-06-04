HMWSSB Cracks Down on Malakpet Hotel for Dumping Waste into Sewer Line

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) has imposed a ₹10,000 fine on a hotel near Nalgonda Crossroads in Malakpet for causing a major sewer overflow, disrupting traffic and public hygiene.

HMWSSB Managing Director Ashok Reddy, who personally inspected the site, expressed serious displeasure over the hotel’s negligent practice of discharging food waste directly into the main sewer line. He instructed immediate action and warned that the hotel will be sealed if it fails to construct a silt chamber within 10 days, in coordination with GHMC.

Old Sewer Line Blamed for Overflow Near Akbar Plaza

The overflowing sewer, especially around the Akbar Plaza area, has become a recurring issue, creating inconvenience for commuters and residents. Upon inspection, officials found that the problem stems from a collapsed, two-decade-old sewer line with no proper outlet for stormwater drainage.

MD Ashok Reddy pointed out a critical flaw: the absence of segregation between stormwater drains (GHMC) and sewer lines (HMWSSB), which is compounding the problem during the rainy season.

New Sewer Line from Nalgonda Crossroads to Malakpet RUB Proposed

In a bid to resolve the issue permanently, the Water Board has proposed the laying of a new sewer line from Nalgonda Crossroads to the Malakpet Railway Under Bridge (RUB). All buildings in the area will be required to connect their sewage lines properly to avoid makeshift or illegal outlets.

Ashok Reddy has also directed the desilting of all manholes and sewer lines in the area. A joint GHMC–HMWSSB survey will be conducted to identify all locations where stormwater and sewage lines intersect, with a focus on creating separate dedicated lines.

GHMC–HMWSSB Coordination Critical for Long-Term Solution

The MD emphasized that only through inter-departmental coordination can long-standing civic issues like these be resolved. He assured that strict monitoring and follow-up action will be taken in similar cases going forward.

Senior officials including Operations Director Amarender Reddy, CGM Nagender, and others were present during the inspection.