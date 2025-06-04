Hyderabad Bastis Oppose G+3 Flats Under Indiramma Scheme: Here’s Why
The Telangana government’s ambitious Indiramma Housing Scheme has hit a roadblock in Hyderabad, as residents of several urban bastis (slums) show strong resistance to the demolition of their homes for the construction of G+3 apartment complexes.
The proposal includes demolishing existing hutments and Wambay houses to replace them with 400 sq. ft. 1BHK flats under a vertical housing model. However, officials report that locals in all seven inspected bastis have refused to cooperate.
13 Bastis Selected, But No Support from Ground Level
As part of the scheme’s implementation, 13 bastis across 8 mandals in Hyderabad were shortlisted for redevelopment. Ground inspections have already been conducted in seven bastis, including:
- Four in Asif Nagar Mandal
- Two in Saidabad
- One in Maredupalli
Despite multiple surveys and site visits, GHMC officials say that residents have largely opposed the plan, citing a range of personal and practical reasons.
Mangar Basti Demolition to Begin, but Concerns Mount
In Mangar Basti (Mehdipatnam), the government has ordered the demolition of 350 old Wambay houses within the next three days. This basti alone covers over 3 acres and is the largest among the proposed redevelopment sites.
Officials plan to construct G+3 apartment buildings, with each eligible family receiving a 1BHK flat of 400 sq. ft. under the Indiramma Housing Scheme.
Why Are Residents Opposing the Scheme?
Slum dwellers across multiple bastis have shown apathy and resistance for several reasons:
- Some residents already own larger homes or have recently renovated their structures
- Many prefer individual houses over multi-storey flats
- A fear of losing community ties and privacy in apartment settings
- Concerns over relocation, construction delays, and ownership rights
Land & Family Data from Selected Bastis
Here’s a snapshot of some bastis selected for redevelopment:
|Mandal
|Basti Name
|Land (Acres)
|No. of Families
|Shaikpet
|Gurubrahmanagar
|1.2
|272
|Hayanthnagar
|Bhagat Singh Nagar
|0.12
|74
|Saidabad
|Sarala Devi Nagar
|0.17
|168
|Asif Nagar
|Ambedkar Nagar (Gudimalkapur)
|0.08
|100
|Mehdipatnam
|Mangar Basti
|3.04
|350
|Bandlaguda
|GM Nagar
|1.00
|250
|Tirumalagiri
|Ambedkar Nagar (North Side)
|–
|520
Way Forward: Will the Government Modify Its Plan?
With strong local opposition, the future of the Indiramma Housing Scheme in Hyderabad’s bastis remains uncertain. While the government aims to improve urban housing and remove unsafe dwellings, residents appear more comfortable with their current independent homes.
It remains to be seen whether authorities will revise the policy to address these ground-level concerns or continue pushing ahead with vertical housing.