State Cabinet to Approve Rs 19,579 Crore Hyderabad Metro Phase 2 ‘B’ Project

Hyderabad: The Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for the second phase ‘B’ of the Hyderabad Metro Rail are expected to be approved in the upcoming state cabinet meeting scheduled for June 5. The Hyderabad Airport Metro Rail Limited (HAML) had prepared and submitted the DPRs for three new metro routes to the state government last month.

Phase 2 ‘B’: A Joint Venture with Central Government

The second stage of the metro project is divided into two parts: Phase 2 ‘A’ and Phase 2 ‘B’. The ‘A’ portion includes five routes with an estimated cost of Rs 24,269 crore and is currently under review by the central government. The ‘B’ portion, proposed at a cost of Rs 19,579 crore, will be a joint project between the central and state governments. After state cabinet approval, the DPRs for Phase 2 ‘B’ will be forwarded to the Centre for final approval.

Key Routes and Stations Proposed in Phase 2 ‘B’

Phase 2 ‘B’ includes three corridors covering a total distance of 86.1 km with 32 stations:

JBS to Shameerpet : 22 km with 14 stations

: 22 km with 14 stations JBS to Medchal : 24.5 km with 18 stations

: 24.5 km with 18 stations Shamshabad Airport to Fourth City: 39.6 km stretch proposed at this stage

Metro officials believe these routes will significantly improve public transportation and help reduce traffic congestion, particularly in the northern Hyderabad region.

Combined Impact of Phase 2 ‘A’ and ‘B’

When combined, Phase 2 ‘A’ and ‘B’ will cover a vast network of 162.5 km across eight corridors, with an estimated total investment of Rs 43,848 crore. This expanded metro network is expected to bolster Hyderabad’s public transport infrastructure, easing traffic woes and enhancing connectivity across the city.