Tragic Accident on Hyderabad-Vijayawada Highway: Bus Rams into Stationary Truck, 2 Dead

Hyderabad: A tragic road accident on Wednesday morning claimed the lives of two individuals after a private travel bus rammed into a stationary lorry on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada National Highway near Choutuppal, on the city’s outskirts.

Bus Crashes Into Broken-Down Truck

The incident happened around 5:00 AM near Khaitapuram. Preliminary information suggests that the stationary lorry had broken down and was parked on the roadside. The bus, reportedly moving at high speed, failed to notice the vehicle in time and collided from behind.

Police suspect the bus driver may have fallen asleep, resulting in the fatal crash.

Driver and Passenger Killed on the Spot

The bus driver and a female passenger seated in the front row suffered critical injuries and died instantly. The crash left both the bus and truck badly damaged due to the severe impact.

Emergency Response and Traffic Clearance

The Choutuppal Police responded quickly, launching an investigation at the site. To remove the heavily damaged vehicles, officials deployed an earthmover. The accident caused a brief traffic jam on the busy highway, which was resolved promptly by authorities.

Safety Concerns on Long-Distance Routes

This incident underscores recurring issues related to driver fatigue, lack of rest stops, and the importance of clearly marking stationary or broken-down vehicles on highways to prevent such tragedies.