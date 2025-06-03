Virat Kohli and RCB Finally Lift Maiden IPL Trophy, End 18-Year Wait

In a night of high drama and emotion at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), under the stewardship of Virat Kohli and skipper Rajat Patidar, finally ended their long-standing title drought by clinching their maiden IPL title with a thrilling six-run win over Punjab Kings in the final.

RCB Post Fighting Total Despite Late Collapse

After being put into bat, RCB put up 190/9 in 20 overs, thanks to a composed 43 off 35 from Virat Kohli and a quickfire 26 off 16 by captain Rajat Patidar. Though RCB had a solid start, they couldn’t accelerate in the final overs, with Arshdeep Singh picking up three wickets in the 20th over alone, finishing with 3/40.

Kyle Jamieson (3/48) and Yuzvendra Chahal (1/37) also made significant contributions with the ball for Punjab Kings.

Punjab Kings Falter in Chase, Fall Short by 6 Runs

In response, Punjab Kings could only manage 184/7 in their 20 overs. Despite a valiant 61 not out by Shashank Singh and a handy 39 from Josh Inglis, the team fell short under pressure. Krunal Pandya delivered a masterclass in T20 bowling, returning 2/17 in four overs, and applying crucial pressure in the middle overs.

Punjab’s chase never quite gathered the required momentum as RCB bowlers held their nerves in the death overs.

Redemption After Years of Disappointment

RCB, who had finished as runners-up three times in 2009, 2011, and 2016, finally got over the line in their fourth final appearance. The moment was particularly emotional for Virat Kohli, who has been part of the franchise since the inaugural season in 2008.

The win marked a heartbreaking end for Punjab Kings, who were playing their first IPL final since 2014.

A Night to Remember for Bengaluru

The atmosphere in the RCB camp was electric as players celebrated their historic win. Kohli, visibly emotional, said, “It’s been a long wait, but totally worth it. This one’s for every RCB fan who stood by us through thick and thin.”

We’re not crying. You are.



pic.twitter.com/xIjM8lL9zl — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) June 3, 2025

Brief Scores:

RCB: 190/9 in 20 overs (Virat Kohli 43, Rajat Patidar 26; Arshdeep Singh 3/40, Kyle Jamieson 3/48)

190/9 in 20 overs (Virat Kohli 43, Rajat Patidar 26; Arshdeep Singh 3/40, Kyle Jamieson 3/48) Punjab Kings: 184/7 in 20 overs (Shashank Singh 61*, Josh Inglis 39; Krunal Pandya 2/17)

RCB’s maiden title will be remembered as a story of perseverance, belief, and the undying passion of fans who never stopped chanting, “Ee Sala Cup Namde!”