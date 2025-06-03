Punjab Kings Bowlers Shine as RCB Struggle to 190/9 in IPL 2025 Final

In the much-anticipated IPL 2025 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) were restricted to 190 for 9 in their 20 overs — a total considered below par on this high-scoring surface. Virat Kohli top-scored for RCB with a composed 43 off 35 balls but failed to convert his start into a bigger knock.

Captain Rajat Patidar looked promising, scoring 26 off just 16 balls, but like many in the RCB lineup, couldn’t capitalise on the platform.

Punjab Kings’ Bowlers Take Control

Punjab Kings’ bowling unit, led by a fiery spell from Arshdeep Singh, held its nerve under pressure. Arshdeep delivered a game-changing final over, picking up three wickets to finish with figures of 3/40. New Zealand’s Kyle Jamieson was equally impactful with 3/48, breaking the backbone of RCB’s middle order.

Yuzvendra Chahal was economical and consistent as always, conceding just 37 runs in his four overs and taking one wicket. Afghanistan’s Azmatullah Omarzai also played a key role by dismissing the dangerous Kohli at a crucial moment.

Pitch Offers Run-Scoring Opportunities, But Punjab Hold Firm

The Ahmedabad pitch has been a batter’s paradise this season, with scores of over 200 being common. However, Punjab’s disciplined bowling effort and effective field placements ensured RCB could not reach the psychological 200-run mark.

Brief Scores

RCB: 190/9 in 20 overs

(Virat Kohli 43, Rajat Patidar 26; Arshdeep Singh 3/40, Kyle Jamieson 3/48, Yuzvendra Chahal 1/37)

vs Punjab Kings

The match now heads into an exciting chase with Punjab Kings needing 191 to win their maiden IPL title.