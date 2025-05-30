HMWSSB Chief Inspects Amberpet and Attapur STPs, Calls for Speedy Completion

Hyderabad: The Managing Director of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB), K Ashok Reddy, conducted an inspection of the ongoing Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) projects at Amberpet and Attapur on Thursday. He was accompanied by Executive Director Mayank Mittal during the site visits.

During the inspection, Ashok Reddy directed officials to expedite the remaining balancing works and ensure that both STPs are made ready for inauguration without further delay.

“The balance civil works such as internal roads, parks, gardening, painting, and other beautification tasks should be completed at the earliest, especially at the Amberpet STP,” said the MD.

Amberpet STP to Be Prioritized for Inauguration

The Amberpet STP, one of the city’s key wastewater treatment projects, was emphasized as a priority for inauguration. Authorities were instructed to accelerate landscaping and finishing touches, turning the plant into a model for urban infrastructure and environmental sustainability.

Attapur STP Work Also Reviewed

Later in the day, the HMWSSB team visited the Attapur STP, where similar instructions were issued. The MD emphasized the need to maintain pace and stick to the timelines to make the STP operational soon.

STPs Crucial for Hyderabad’s Wastewater Management

The upcoming STPs are part of the city’s broader effort to improve wastewater management, reduce pollution in water bodies, and enhance public sanitation.

These inspections signal the HMWSSB’s commitment to timely delivery of civic infrastructure projects in line with Hyderabad’s expanding urban needs.

