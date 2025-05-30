Friendship Turns Fatal: Hyderabad Man Killed Over Loan Argument

Hyderabad: A private employee was allegedly killed by his close friend following a heated argument over an unpaid loan of ₹8 lakh. The incident occurred late Thursday night in the Budvel area of Rajendranagar, sending shockwaves through the local community.

Victim Identified as Sai Karthik from Warangal

The deceased, Sai Karthik (35), hailed from Warangal and was residing in a rented accommodation in Budvel. According to the police, Karthik worked in the private sector and was friends with the accused, Siddharth Reddy, a native of Pulivendula, Andhra Pradesh.

Loan Dispute Turned Deadly During Liquor Party

Police investigations revealed that Sai Karthik had borrowed around ₹8 lakh as a hand loan from Siddharth Reddy, promising to repay it soon. However, he allegedly failed to return the money within the agreed time frame.

“Whenever Siddharth asked for the money, Karthik avoided the topic or gave vague responses. At one point, he also allegedly issued threats to Siddharth,” police officials said.

On Thursday night, both men were reportedly drinking with friends at Karthik’s house when the conversation once again turned to the loan. The argument escalated, and in a fit of rage, Siddharth attacked Sai Karthik, fatally injuring him.

Suspect Surrenders to Police

Following the incident, Siddharth Reddy surrendered himself to the Rajendranagar police, who have registered a case and begun further investigation.

Authorities are awaiting a postmortem report and have yet to announce the formal arrest of the accused.

Police Appeal for Responsible Behavior

Police urged the public to seek legal remedies for financial disputes and avoid taking matters into their own hands. The tragic death highlights the dangers of unresolved personal loans and escalating tensions during social gatherings.