Osmania University Declares UG CBCS Semester Results and BE Re-Verification Results

Hyderabad: Osmania University has announced the results for various undergraduate programmes including regular and backlog semester exams held in February 2025. The results are now live on the official university website:

UG Semester Results Announced for BSc, BBA, BA, and BCom (CBCS)

The university has released the following results:

BSc (Hons)

BSc (CBCS)

BBA (CBCS)

BA (CBCS)

BCom (CBCS)

These results cover:

Semester IV & VI (Regular)

Semester I to VI (Backlog)

Students who appeared for these examinations can check their results directly through the official examination portal.

Also Read: Kavitha Denies Congress Link, Accuses Conspiracy Within BRS: “I Will Not Leave My Party”

BE (CBCS) February 2025 Re-Verification Results Out

In addition to UG results, re-verification results for BE (CBCS) February 2025 exams have also been released. Students who had applied for re-verification can now access their updated scores online.

Osmania University has also updated the re-verification results for various law programmes conducted in February 2025. These include:

LLB Honours

BA LLB

BCom LLB (Non-CBCS)

BCom LLB (CBCS)

Candidates from these law courses are advised to visit the university website and check their re-evaluated results.

How to Check Osmania University Results

To check the latest released results, follow these steps: