Osmania University Declares UG CBCS Semester Results and BE Re-Verification Results
Hyderabad: Osmania University has announced the results for various undergraduate programmes including regular and backlog semester exams held in February 2025. The results are now live on the official university website:
UG Semester Results Announced for BSc, BBA, BA, and BCom (CBCS)
The university has released the following results:
- BSc (Hons)
- BSc (CBCS)
- BBA (CBCS)
- BA (CBCS)
- BCom (CBCS)
These results cover:
- Semester IV & VI (Regular)
- Semester I to VI (Backlog)
Students who appeared for these examinations can check their results directly through the official examination portal.
BE (CBCS) February 2025 Re-Verification Results Out
In addition to UG results, re-verification results for BE (CBCS) February 2025 exams have also been released. Students who had applied for re-verification can now access their updated scores online.
LLB and Law Programmes: Re-Verification Results Updated
Osmania University has also updated the re-verification results for various law programmes conducted in February 2025. These include:
- LLB Honours
- BA LLB
- BCom LLB (Non-CBCS)
- BCom LLB (CBCS)
Candidates from these law courses are advised to visit the university website and check their re-evaluated results.
How to Check Osmania University Results
To check the latest released results, follow these steps:
- Visit: https://www.osmania.ac.in/examination-results.php
- Select your programme and semester
- Enter your hall ticket number
- Click on “Submit” to view or download your result