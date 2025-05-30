Kavitha Denies Congress Link, Accuses Conspiracy Within BRS: “I Will Not Leave My Party”

Hyderabad: In a fiery and emotional press conference, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha firmly rejected rumors about her joining the Congress, while alleging a deep-rooted conspiracy to isolate her within her party and family.

Kavitha, daughter of BRS chief and former Telangana CM K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), claimed she is being targeted to destabilize the party and questioned the silence of party leadership over personal attacks on her.

Kavitha on Congress Rumors: “A Sinking Boat – Why Would I Join?”

Slamming speculations linking her to the Congress party, Kavitha said:

“Congress is a sinking boat. Why would I join that party? The propaganda that I was in touch with them is a blatant lie.”

She clarified that she has not spoken to any Congress leader since 2013 and described reports suggesting otherwise as part of a malicious campaign.

Leaked Letter to KCR: “Conspiracy to Divide Me from My Father”

A recent leak of Kavitha’s private letter to her father KCR triggered political tremors. Kavitha alleged the leak was part of a plot to distance her from her father and discredit her within the party.

“I’ve written hundreds of letters to KCR over the years. But this time, someone conspired to leak it. Why is it wrong to write to my own father?”

“BRS Should Not Merge with BJP”

Revealing internal party discussions, Kavitha said:

“101% efforts were made to merge BRS with the BJP when I was in jail. I opposed it strongly and said BRS should remain independent.”

She claimed that BRS leaders have failed to resist BJP pressure and accused some of being involved in the push for the merger.

Accusations of Internal Sabotage and Silence from BRS Leadership

Kavitha was vocal about what she called a lack of support from the BRS leadership during social media attacks and political propaganda against her. She demanded action if she was indeed responsible for the party’s Lok Sabha poll losses:

“Why is the party silent on the social media trolling? If I am to blame for the defeat, take action. But stop hiding and attacking me indirectly.”

KCR Is Still My Leader: No Intention to Leave BRS

Despite sharp criticism of the party’s internal functioning, Kavitha reaffirmed her loyalty to KCR and the BRS:

“I am not against BRS. I am not going anywhere. I will work only under KCR’s leadership. He is the only leader in the party.”

She dismissed suggestions of launching a new party and emphasized that rebuilding the BRS from within is her priority.

Telangana Jagriti to Be Revamped, Statewide Tours Planned

Kavitha also announced plans to revamp Telangana Jagriti, the socio-political organization she founded in 2006:

Office to be shifted to Banjara Hills

Constituency tours and roundtable meetings to be launched

Focus areas include irrigation issues and BC rights

She emphasized that 30 more years of political life lie ahead of her, and she is preparing for a long battle.

MLA Malla Reddy Backs Kavitha: “The Tiger’s Child Won’t Leave”

At a tribal temple event in Gundlapochampalli, Medchal MLA Malla Reddy openly supported Kavitha:

“She is a tiger’s child and will not leave the tiger. She will stay with the party.”

Kavitha attended the event but chose not to comment publicly on the political drama, simply smiling at media queries.

Attacks on KCR Ignored, While Kavitha Is Targeted?

Kavitha questioned the party’s response to notices issued to KCR in the Kaleshwaram project case and alleged double standards:

“Why is the party not protesting or fighting back? Is Twitter enough while leaders are being targeted with bulldozers?”

She accused some leaders of being passive and living under the illusion that they carry KCR, when in fact they survive under his shadow.