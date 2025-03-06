‘Jumma Comes 52 Times, Holi Comes Once a Year—Stay Home If You Fear Colours’: Sambhal Officer’s Remark Sparks Outrage

Sambhal: Ahead of Holi and Ramadan, police administration in Sambhal has been conducting continuous peace committee meetings to ensure communal harmony. However, a statement made by Circle Officer (CO) Anuj Chaudhary during one such meeting has sparked controversy.

While addressing the gathering, CO Anuj Chaudhary stated that “Jumma comes 52 times a year, but Holi comes only once. If people from the Muslim community feel Holi colors will corrupt their religion, they should stay at home that day.” He further urged both communities to maintain peace and warned against any disturbances.

Backlash Over the CO’s Remarks

Many people, including social activists and community leaders, have criticized the CO’s remarks, questioning his approach to ensuring peace. Critics argue that instead of telling Muslims to “stay at home,” he should have addressed Hindu participants, urging them to play Holi peacefully and respect those who do not wish to participate.

Some voices have pointed out that his words could embolden miscreants who often harass Muslim men and women during Holi. Videos from previous years have shown incidents where Muslim women were targeted with colors and water balloons against their will, and Muslim men were forcefully dragged into Holi celebrations. Critics believe that by placing the responsibility of avoiding trouble solely on Muslims, the CO is effectively giving a free pass to those who might engage in harassment or forceful application of colors.

“How can Muslims feel safe in his jurisdiction if a police officer openly suggests they should stay indoors rather than ensuring their safety on the streets?” questioned a local activist. Many also noted that no directive was given to Hindu participants to respect the choices of those who do not wish to celebrate Holi.

Changing Mindset: No Compromise, Only Force?

Another resident voiced concern over a growing trend in society, stating, “Earlier, people and officials, whether police or politicians, believed in compromise to maintain harmony. But now, they don’t want to compromise. Instead, they want others—especially Muslims—to follow Hindu rituals forcefully.”

This shift in thinking among officials, law enforcement, and even common people is leading to rising intolerance, where coexistence is being replaced by dominance, the resident added.

History of Communal Tensions in Sambhal

The concerns raised are not unfounded, as Sambhal witnessed communal violence in November last year during a survey of the disputed structure (Jama Masjid). The situation escalated into stone-pelting and violence, leading to multiple casualties. Given this history, many believe that the police administration should be focusing on preventing any form of harassment during Holi instead of placing the onus of safety on one community.

With Holi and Ramadan overlapping this year, the administration is expected to be on high alert. However, such statements from law enforcement officials have only added to the anxiety rather than reassuring citizens of their safety. Many are now demanding a clarification or retraction from CO Anuj Chaudhary and expect higher authorities to intervene and ensure a truly peaceful and respectful celebration.