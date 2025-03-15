Holi Hooliganism: Over 1,200 Motorists Fined for Drunken Driving in Delhi

New Delhi: The Delhi Traffic Police launched a strict crackdown on traffic rule violators during Holi celebrations, resulting in 1,213 motorists being fined for drunken driving across the national capital on Friday, an official said.

Dinesh Kumar Gupta, Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic), stated on Saturday that a special drive was conducted from 8 a.m. to midnight on Friday to curb reckless driving and other violations.

Major Traffic Violations on Holi

During the traffic enforcement drive, authorities issued:

2,376 challans for riding two-wheelers without a helmet.

for riding two-wheelers without a helmet. 573 fines for triple riding on motorcycles.

for triple riding on motorcycles. 3,068 tickets for other traffic rule violations.

“A total of 7,230 traffic violations were recorded on Holi,” Gupta stated.

84 Special Teams Deployed for Traffic Monitoring

To maintain order on the roads, 84 special teams were assigned to check drunken driving using alcometers. Additionally, 40 joint checking teams comprising Traffic Police and local police were deployed at major intersections and high-risk areas.

The police focused on ensuring pedestrian safety and preventing reckless driving, underage driving, triple riding, helmetless riding, and stunt biking.

Crime Branch Busts Drug Peddling Network in Separate Case

In an unrelated incident, the Delhi Crime Branch arrested a woman drug peddler in Bhopura, Uttar Pradesh, and seized heroin worth ₹20 lakh.

Key Details of the Arrest

The accused, Vandana alias Pooja (26) , sourced heroin from a supplier, Sachin (36) , who was already in police custody.

, sourced heroin from a supplier, , who was already in police custody. She was actively selling small quantities of heroin in Nand Nagri, Sundar Nagri, and Rajender Nagar in Northeast Delhi.

in in Northeast Delhi. Sachin was arrested on February 20 with 601 gm of high-quality heroin.

Vandana was nabbed after police gathered technical intelligence and secret information verified by Inspector Vivekanand, Cyber Cell, Crime Branch.

Legal Action Under NDPS Act

Sachin was booked under Sections 21 and 25 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, which deals with drug manufacturing and using properties for narcotics-related offenses.