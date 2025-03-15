IPL 2025: KL Rahul Calls Auction a “Nerve-Wracking Experience,” Excited to Join Delhi Capitals

New Delhi: As the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season approaches, KL Rahul opened up about his auction experience and his excitement about joining Delhi Capitals (DC). The wicketkeeper-batter, who previously led Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), was released by the franchise ahead of the auction and was later picked by Delhi Capitals for ₹14 crore.

Rahul’s Transition from LSG to Delhi Capitals

Rahul captained LSG for three seasons before being released. Delhi parted ways with Rishabh Pant and brought in Rahul, though he will not captain the team. Instead, Axar Patel has been appointed as Delhi’s new captain, with Rahul taking up wicketkeeping duties.

“The auction was a nerve-wracking experience. As a player, not knowing which team you’ll end up with is never easy. I’ve seen how unpredictable auctions can be. Having been a captain for the last three seasons, I understand the pressure franchises face while building a squad,” Rahul said while speaking on JioHotstar’s Superstars.

Rahul Expresses Excitement to Join Delhi Capitals

Despite the uncertainty, Rahul remains optimistic about his move to Delhi Capitals.

“I was definitely nervous, even a little anxious. But I knew this was the right step for my career. I’m really happy to be joining Delhi Capitals. Parth Jindal, the team’s owner, is a close friend, and we have spent time outside of cricket discussing various things. I know how passionate he is about the sport, and I’m thrilled to be part of this team. We have a strong squad, and I’m looking forward to the season ahead,” he added.

Delhi Capitals Squad: A Balanced Mix of Experience and Young Talent

Rahul praised the Delhi Capitals squad, highlighting the balance between experienced players and young talent.

“This will be a new experience for me—joining a new franchise, possibly my fourth or fifth team in the IPL. It’s exciting but also a little nerve-wracking. Every time you enter a new team environment, you wonder how the players will be, how the owners run the team, and how the fans will respond,” he said.

He added, “Looking at our squad, I feel we have a well-balanced side. There’s a great mix of experienced players and young talent. With players like Mitchell Starc, Axar Patel, and Kuldeep Yadav, we have a solid squad. I’m excited to play alongside some incredibly skilled youngsters and learn from them as well.”

Delhi Capitals to Face Lucknow Super Giants in Season Opener

Delhi Capitals will kick off their IPL 2025 campaign against KL Rahul’s former team, Lucknow Super Giants, in Visakhapatnam on March 23. Fans eagerly anticipate how Rahul will perform with his new team as they aim for IPL glory.