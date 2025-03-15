Old Video of Aamir Khan and Girlfriend Gauri at Irfan Pathan’s Anniversary Goes Viral

Mumbai: Aamir Khan Spotted with Gauri Spratt at Irfan Pathan’s Celebration

An old video of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan attending the anniversary party of former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan has resurfaced and is now going viral. The video, from February 2025, caught fans’ attention as Aamir was seen accompanied by his girlfriend Gauri Spratt.

Aamir Khan’s Ex-Wives Also Present at the Event

Adding to the intrigue, the video also features Aamir’s ex-wives, Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao, in attendance. The video, which surfaced on Reddit on Aamir’s 60th birthday, shows Gauri standing beside him in a purple outfit.

A Glimpse from the Anniversary Party

In the viral video, Irfan Pathan is seen celebrating his wedding anniversary with his wife Safa Baig. The couple cuts a chocolate cake, and Irfan is seen feeding Aamir Khan a piece of cake, while the two smile and share a lighthearted moment.

Aamir Introduced Gauri to the Media Ahead of His Birthday

On Thursday, Aamir surprised the Mumbai media by introducing Gauri Spratt to the public for the first time, just ahead of his 60th birthday celebrations. This marks the actor’s first official relationship since his divorce from Kiran Rao in 2021 after 16 years of marriage.

Aamir Khan’s Relationship History

Aamir Khan has been previously married twice:

First wife: Reena Dutta (married for 16 years ) – They share two children, Junaid Khan (who debuted in Bollywood last year) and Ira Khan (who married fitness trainer Nupur Shikhare in January 2024).

Second wife: Kiran Rao (married for 16 years) – They share a son, Azad, whom they continue to co-parent after their divorce.

Aamir and Gauri’s Rekindled Friendship

Aamir confirmed that he and Gauri Spratt have known each other for over two decades but reconnected only a year ago. Gauri is a mother to a 6-year-old son and was visibly nervous while interacting with the media for the first time.

The resurfaced video has sparked curiosity among fans, with many expressing excitement about Aamir’s new relationship and his cordial ties with his ex-wives.