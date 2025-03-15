Adah Sharma Hilariously ‘Sliced’ Her Hand with ‘Dabba Ka Dhakkan’

Mumbai: A Funny Real-Life Mishap

Actress Adah Sharma, known for her action-packed roles in the “Commando” franchise and “Bastar: The Naxal Story,” recently found herself in an unexpected and amusing real-life accident involving an unlikely culprit—a container lid.

On Saturday, Adah shared a video on her Instagram stories, showing a close-up of her forearm with a visible scratch. The “Kerala Story” star humorously circled the injury in bright pink to highlight it.

Her caption read: “Managed to slice my hand with a dabba ka dhakkan,” turning a minor mishap into a lighthearted moment.

Also Read: Boney Kapoor shares picture of late wife Sridevi’: ‘Holi was happiest’

Adah Sharma’s Upcoming Projects

On the professional front, Adah Sharma is set to appear in Mahesh Bhatt’s upcoming film, “Tumko Meri Kasam,” alongside Anupam Kher and Ishwak Singh. The film explores the challenges and societal stigmas couples face regarding fertility issues.

The recently released trailer highlights IVF and fertility discussions, with the story loosely based on the life of Dr. Ajay Murdia, the founder of Indira IVF.

Adah Sharma on Her Role in “Tumko Meri Kasam”

Speaking about the film, Adah expressed her gratitude for playing Indira, a character inspired by real-life events.

“Looking at the tears in Ajay Murdia and his family’s eyes makes me feel like we did a good job. I’m very happy that people like the chemistry between Ishwak and me. I’m so fortunate to get so much love from the audience every time I play a different role. Thanks to the audience’s acceptance, I can take up diverse roles.”

Other Exciting Projects

Apart from “Tumko Meri Kasam,” Adah will also be seen in:

Season 2 of her successful show “Reeta Sanyal”

An international project, where she will portray a superhero

With a mix of humor, action, and meaningful roles, Adah Sharma continues to captivate her audience with her versatility.