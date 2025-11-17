Horrific Saudi Accident Claims Lives of Over 42 Hyderabad Umrah Pilgrims

Medina: A devastating road accident in Saudi Arabia early Monday morning has left at least 42 Umrah pilgrims from Hyderabad feared dead.

According to initial reports, the tragic incident occurred when a passenger bus carrying pilgrims from Mecca to Medina collided with a diesel tanker.

The impact of the crash was so severe that the bus was completely destroyed, resulting in a high number of casualties. Sources said that all the passengers on board — including women and children — were residents of Hyderabad. The group had completed their Umrah rituals in Mecca and was heading to Medina for Ziyarat when the accident took place.

Telangana CM Seeks Detailed Report

Upon learning of the incident, Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy directed the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police to immediately gather complete details. He also instructed officials to stay in constant communication with the Union Ministry of External Affairs and authorities in Saudi Arabia.

Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari has reportedly asked Telangana Resident Commissioner Gaurav Uppal in New Delhi to expedite the collection of the passenger list and identification of the victims.

Control Room Set Up for Families

To assist the affected families, a control room has been established at the Telangana Secretariat. Relatives seeking information can contact the helpline numbers listed below:

Helpline Numbers:

📞 79979 59754

📞 99129 19545

Authorities said they are awaiting confirmed information from Saudi Arabian officials regarding the exact number of casualties and the condition of any survivors.

Families in Shock as City Mourns

Most of the deceased are said to have traveled through a travel agency based in Hyderabad’s Mallepally area. News of the tragedy has cast a pall of grief across Hyderabad, where relatives and community members are anxiously awaiting updates.

Officials are coordinating with Saudi authorities to verify details, identify victims, and provide necessary assistance to families in India.