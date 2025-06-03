Housefull 5 Set for Historic 5000-Screen Release Across India

Mumbai: The much-anticipated Housefull 5 is gearing up for a record-breaking theatrical debut, locking in a massive 5000 screens across India—the widest release ever for a film in the Housefull comedy franchise. Despite facing stiff competition from Mani Ratnam’s Thug Life, the film has confidently secured its space, banking on its legacy and fan loyalty.

Rs 225 Crore Budget, Rs 135 Crore Already Recovered

With an estimated production budget of ₹225 crore (excluding print and advertising costs), Housefull 5 is the most expensive installment yet. Fortunately, the makers have already recovered around ₹135 crore through non-theatrical revenue streams including satellite rights, digital streaming platforms, and music rights—giving the film a solid financial head start.

Box Office Target: ₹325 Crore Worldwide to Turn Profitable

To achieve hit status, Housefull 5 will need to collect at least ₹325 crore globally, ensuring full cost recovery and profitability. Given the wide screen release, holiday buzz, and loyal fanbase, analysts believe the film has strong box office potential—if audience word of mouth remains favorable.

Innovative Double-Ending Strategy Sparks Curiosity

In a first for Indian cinema, Housefull 5 will feature two different versions—each revealing a different killer in its murder-mystery storyline. This unique approach adds an element of suspense and encourages repeat viewing, a clever marketing twist rarely seen in the comedy genre.

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, the film stars Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, and others from the iconic ensemble cast. Scheduled to release during the festive season, the timing is ideal for maximizing footfalls in both urban centers and Tier-II cities.

Can Housefull 5 Beat the Competition?

While Thug Life brings serious competition, Housefull 5’s screen dominance signals strong distributor confidence. If the comedy hits the right notes and the unique storytelling twist resonates with audiences, the film could easily become the highest-grossing entry in the franchise.