Pakistani TikTok Star Sana Yousaf Shot Dead in Islamabad; Police Launch Probe

Islamabad – In a shocking and tragic incident, 17-year-old TikTok content creator Sana Yousaf was fatally shot at her residence in Islamabad’s G-13 sector. The assailant, whose identity remains unknown, reportedly entered her home and shot her at point-blank range, killing her on the spot.

Sana Yousaf Killed in Cold Blood at Home

According to police reports, Sana sustained two gunshot wounds and died instantly. Her body was transported to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) for a post-mortem examination. Authorities have launched a formal investigation, although no arrests have been made so far.

Police Probe Multiple Angles, Including Honour Killing

Investigators are examining all possibilities, including whether the attacker was an invited guest, as some preliminary findings suggest. Honour killing is also being considered as a possible motive, given Sana’s rising popularity on social media and her outspoken views. Police are yet to confirm any definitive motive.

Who Was Sana Yousaf?

Originally from Chitral, Sana Yousaf was a rising TikTok and Instagram influencer, known for her humorous reels, cultural content, and advocacy for women’s rights. She had amassed over 492,000 followers on Instagram, and also maintained a secondary account for brand collaborations and sponsorships.

Sana’s videos often celebrated Chitrali traditions, highlighted cultural identity, and delivered positive, educational messages to inspire young audiences.

Outpouring of Grief as Tributes Pour In

The news of Sana’s untimely death has sent shockwaves across social media. Fans, activists, and fellow creators have expressed their grief and outrage, calling for swift justice. Her followers mourn not just a content creator, but a young voice who championed social awareness and cultural pride.

A Call for Justice

As the investigation continues, public pressure is mounting on law enforcement to bring the perpetrator to justice. Given the lack of arrests and motive clarity, there is growing demand for transparency and urgency in the case.