Houthi Forces Launch Fresh Attacks on US Aircraft Carrier and Israeli Targets

Sanaa: Yemen’s Houthi group has announced a new series of missile and drone strikes targeting US and Israeli military assets. The Houthi spokesperson, Yahya Sarea, revealed on Wednesday that the group had launched attacks on the USS Harry S. Truman, a US aircraft carrier operating in the Red Sea, and military targets in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Houthi Attacks Target US Military Assets in the Red Sea

According to Sarea, the missile and drone strikes aimed at American warships, including the USS Harry S. Truman, which has been involved in military operations against Houthi-controlled areas in northern Yemen. The spokesperson emphasized that the attack was a direct response to the ongoing US airstrikes on Houthi positions in Yemen. Sarea added that the confrontation between Houthi forces and US military targets continued for several hours, with the group pledging to retaliate against US aggression.

As of now, there has been no official comment from the US military regarding the Houthi claims of the attack on the USS Harry S. Truman.

Also Read: Senior Hezbollah Commander Killed in Israeli Drone Strike in Southern Lebanon

Houthi Attacks Israel in Support of Gaza

In addition to the attacks on US military targets, the Houthis also reported launching a strike on military infrastructure in Tel Aviv, Israel. The attack was carried out using multiple drones and was described by the spokesperson as part of the group’s ongoing support for Palestinians in Gaza.

“We will continue to target Israeli cities and vessels in the Red Sea until the war on Gaza stops,” Sarea vowed, signaling that the group would persist in these actions as part of their broader campaign against Israel and US influence in the region.

US Airstrikes in Houthi-Held Yemen

The latest series of confrontations comes amid an escalation in the conflict between US forces and the Houthis. Late Tuesday, Houthi-run al-Masirah TV reported that US airstrikes targeted the Saada province, the Houthi group’s stronghold in northern Yemen. While there were no immediate reports of casualties, the airstrikes were part of a broader campaign by the US military to target Houthi-controlled areas, launched in mid-March.

Earlier in the month, on March 23, the US military also carried out airstrikes in Yemen’s northern province of Saada, which was also reported by al-Masirah TV. These exchanges of fire have contributed to the intensifying conflict in the region, as both sides continue to escalate their military actions.

Ongoing Houthi Resistance Against US and Israeli Targets

The Houthis have long been at odds with both the US and Israel, with the group vowing to continue retaliatory actions. The Houthis, who have controlled large parts of northern Yemen since 2014, have made it clear that they will continue to target US and Israeli interests as part of their fight against perceived foreign aggression.

The situation remains tense, and with the Houthis pledging to expand their campaign, it seems the conflict will persist with no immediate resolution in sight.