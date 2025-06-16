How Bobby Deol Made Son Aryaman’s Birthday Truly Memorable

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Bobby Deol made his son Aryaman’s birthday extra special by sharing a heartfelt post on social media, creating a beautiful father-son moment that delighted fans.

A Rare Father-Son Moment Shared on Social Media

Bobby Deol took to Instagram to post a candid photo with Aryaman, capturing their close bond. Both father and son were seen wearing sleeveless tank t-shirts and stylish sunglasses, showcasing their effortless charm and resemblance. The proud father captioned the post, “Hey my Aryaman Happy Birthday Love you most.”

Also Read: Raveena Tandon Boards Air India Flight Days After AI-171 Crash, Shares In-Flight Pics: ‘Silent Atmosphere’

Bollywood Celebrities Shower Birthday Wishes

Bobby’s post received immense love from his industry friends and fans. Actor Darshan Kumaar commented, “Happy Birthday Aryaman Wish you the world.” Actor Rahul Dev also sent his blessings, saying, “Happy birthday beta… stay blessed.” Vindu Dara Singh added, “Happy birthday, handsome.” The warm wishes highlighted the love and admiration Aryaman receives from Bollywood’s close circle.

Bobby Deol’s Beautiful Family Life

Bobby Deol married Tanya Ahuja Deol in 1996, and together they have two sons — Aryaman and Dharam Deol. The Gupt actor frequently shares glimpses of his personal life on social media, often delighting his followers with photos of his handsome sons and showcasing their strong bond.

A Special Tribute to His Father on Father’s Day

Just a day before Aryaman’s birthday, Bobby Deol shared an emotional post on International Father’s Day, paying tribute to his legendary father Dharmendra. Sharing a heartfelt message and photo, he wrote:

“The man I am, the love I give and the strength I hold are all a reflection of you. Happy Father’s Day! Love you Papa.”

Bobby Deol’s Impressive Career Revival

On the work front, Bobby Deol is witnessing a strong career resurgence with acclaimed performances in web series like Aashram and the blockbuster film Animal. The 56-year-old actor is now set to portray Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in the upcoming period action film Hari Hara Veera Mallu, starring Pawan Kalyan.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Bobby’s Next Big Role

The film Hari Hara Veera Mallu is being produced by A. Dayakar Rao under the Mega Surya Production banner. The star-studded cast includes Pawan Kalyan, Nidhhi Agerwal, Nassar, Raghu Babu, Subbaraju, and Sunil in prominent roles. Fans eagerly await Bobby’s performance in this historical epic.