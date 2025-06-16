Raveena Tandon Boards Air India Flight Days After AI-171 Crash, Shares In-Flight Pics: ‘Silent Atmosphere’

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon took to social media on Monday to share a deeply emotional post as she boarded an Air India flight, days after the tragic plane crash involving the airline.

A Message of Hope and Strength

Sharing photos from inside the aircraft, Raveena described the experience as a “new beginning” — symbolizing strength and resilience even in the face of unimaginable loss. She reflected on the somber atmosphere inside the flight, where silent passengers and smiling crew members shared unspoken condolences and quiet determination to move forward.

Heartfelt Condolences to Victims’ Families

In her emotional post, Tandon expressed condolences to the families affected by the recent Air India tragedy, calling it “a wound that will never heal.” The actress acknowledged the silent pain shared among the passengers and crew, who displayed quiet solidarity throughout the journey.

Raveena Tandon’s Social Media Post

Posting a series of photos from her journey, the ‘Mohra’ actress wrote:

“New Beginnings … to rise and fly again against all odds … to pick up and start all over, new resolve towards greater strength. The atmosphere solemn and the crews welcoming smiles, tinted with sadness. The Silent passengers and crew bonding with unspoken condolences and subtle confidence. Condolences to the families that have lost their loved ones. A wound that will never heal. Godspeed always @airindia. Fearless and a will To overcome and be strong again. Jai Hind.”

Capturing Moments of Reflection

In the photos, Raveena Tandon is seen posing inside the Air India aircraft, capturing a mixture of quiet reflection, resilience, and inner grace as she embraces this journey of new beginnings amidst the backdrop of national mourning.

The Tragic Air India Crash

On June 12, 2025, tragedy struck when an Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, carrying 242 people on board, crashed shortly after take-off near Meghani Nagar, Ahmedabad. The horrifying incident claimed the lives of 241 passengers, leaving only one survivor who is currently receiving treatment.

Air India’s Official Statement

