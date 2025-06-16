TSRTC | Bus Departs Without Conductor, Driver Returns to Bus Stand After Passengers Alert

Godavarikhani: In a surprising incident under the Godavarikhani TSRTC depot, a bus driver neglected his duty and started the bus without ensuring the presence of the conductor. The negligence came to light after alert passengers noticed the absence of the conductor mid-journey.

Driver Starts TSRTC Bus Without Conductor

On Monday morning, the TSRTC Express Bus (TS027 0286) from Godavarikhani to Karimnagar was scheduled to depart at 11 AM. In a hurry, the driver started the bus and left the stand without confirming if the conductor had boarded.

Passengers Raise Concern Midway

A few minutes into the journey, passengers noticed that no one was issuing tickets. Out of suspicion, they asked the driver, “Will you be giving the tickets?” The driver responded that it was the conductor’s responsibility.

When the passengers informed him that no conductor was on board, the driver was reportedly shocked. Realizing his serious mistake, he immediately stopped the vehicle and drove back to the Godavarikhani bus stand.

Passengers Express Anger Over Driver’s Negligence

The incident triggered outrage among passengers. Many questioned how such negligence could happen in daily operations and raised concerns about potential safety risks. If any mishap had occurred during the conductor-less journey, who would have been held responsible, they asked.

Complaint Filed Against Driver

Angry passengers lodged a formal complaint against the driver with the Godavarikhani Bus Depot Manager. They demanded strict action to ensure such incidents do not recur, emphasizing that passenger safety must always remain a top priority.

Key Points of the Incident

TSRTC Express bus departed without conductor.

Passengers alerted the driver mid-journey.

The bus returned to the depot after realizing the mistake.

Complaint filed against the negligent driver.

