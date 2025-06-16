PM Kisan Yojana: Alert for Farmers! Funds to Hit Bank Accounts in July — Complete These Steps

New Delhi: The Modi government is once again bringing good news for millions of farmers across India. Under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) Yojana, the central government provides financial assistance of ₹6000 every year directly to eligible farmers’ bank accounts. This amount is not given as a loan or subsidy but as direct income support.

What is PM Kisan Yojana?

The PM Kisan Yojana aims to provide financial support to small and marginal farmers to help meet their agricultural and household expenses. Under this scheme, farmers receive ₹6000 annually in three equal installments of ₹2000 each.

The funds are transferred directly to the farmers’ bank accounts, allowing them full freedom to use the money as they see fit—whether for agricultural activities, purchasing farm inputs, or other personal needs.

19 Installments Already Credited

So far, the Modi government has successfully transferred funds 19 times under the scheme. Now, preparations are underway for the 20th installment, which is expected to be credited in the first week of July 2025. The government is taking this step to support farmers ahead of the Kharif season when farming activities increase significantly.

PM Kisan Yojana Registration Process: How to Apply

For farmers who have not yet received their PM Kisan payments, here’s how to register:

Online Registration:

Visit the official PM Kisan Yojana website: pmkisan.gov.in. Click on “New Farmer Registration”. Fill in your details as requested in the registration form. Submit the form to become eligible for the scheme.

Offline Registration:

Alternatively, farmers can visit their nearest MeeSeva Centers (or Common Service Centers – CSCs) to register. Required documents include:

Aadhaar Card

Bank Account Passbook

Land Ownership Passbook (Pattadar Passbook)

State Governments Also Offering Financial Support

In addition to the central PM Kisan Yojana, state governments are also providing financial aid to farmers:

Telangana: Rythu Bandhu Scheme

Rythu Bandhu Scheme Andhra Pradesh: Annadata Sukhibhava Scheme

These state-level initiatives work alongside PM Kisan to provide additional financial security to farmers.

PM Kisan Yojana Eligibility

The PM Kisan scheme primarily targets small and marginal farmers. To qualify:

The applicant must be an Indian farmer.

Valid land ownership documents are required.

Aadhaar-linked bank account is mandatory.

Summary of PM Kisan Yojana 2025